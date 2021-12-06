John Williams brings you a round of Speed Jokes, Part CCLXXXIII, 12.6.21

John Williams conducts the Berlin Philharmonic, one of the world’s greatest orchestras, for the first time on his new album The Berlin Concert. This historic debut, featuring some of John Williams’ best-known film music captured live during a series of sold-out concerts, will be released on 4 February 2022 to celebrate the renowned composer’s 90th birthday just four days later. After the concert Rolling Stone noted, “John Williams doesn’t need the films, the films need him”. Fans can watch a preview of the concert on 2 January 2022 when it will be streamed in full on Deutsche Grammophon’s online platform DG Stage.

MUSIC ・ 14 DAYS AGO