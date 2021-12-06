ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Joni Mitchell, Bette Midler, Lorne Michaels, Berry Gordy, Justino Díaz Feted as Kennedy Center Honors Returns to In-Person Event

By Paul Harris
Variety
Variety
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xw6N2_0dFWxpUb00

WASHINGTON, D.C. — To the delight of a standing-room-only audience that included the First Family, the Kennedy Center Honors paid hearty tribute on Sunday night to actress/singer Bette Midler , opera bass-baritone Justino Diaz, Motown founder Berry Gordy, “Saturday Night Live” honcho Lorne Michaels and singer/songwriter Joni Mitchell .

The event, last staged before a live audience in pre-COVID 2020, had been conspicuously ignored by former President Donald Trump following criticism from two honorees in 2017. By contrast, President Joe Biden happily reinstated the tradition of hosting honorees at the White House before attending the production. He and First Lady Jill Biden were joined by Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Douglas Emhoff.

The wait by audiences was fully rewarded as the 44-year-old Honors program delivered a seemingly nonstop parade of A-list participants offering heartfelt tributes and rousing entertainment for the honorees gazing down from the president’s box. The show will air Dec. 22 on CBS.

“It’s great to see the President’s box occupied once again — and the same with the Oval Office,” said host David Letterman at the outset, a remark that drew sustained applause from a packed house that included VIPs of every political and showbiz stripe.

This year’s production also caps the 50th anniversary year of the D.C. arts facility, which is emerging from its COVID-related shutdown with a full schedule of live productions under strict masking and vaccination protocols. “We’re back,” said a triumphant Kennedy Center Chairman David Rubenstein in welcome remarks to the audience mid-way through the four-hour production filled with countless highlights.

Rubenstein solicited a bow from the show’s producers, White Cherry Entertainment’s Ricky Kirshner and Glenn Weiss, and paid homage to its original team of George Stevens Jr. and the late Nick Vanoff.

The evening included countless highlights, beginning with cellist and former honoree Yo-Yo Ma’s moving rendition of the National Anthem.

It opened with a focus on honoree Mitchell and her profound impact on American culture with iconic albums like “Blue.” “Her intimacy broke conventions,” said filmmaker Cameron Crowe. Actor Dan Levy cited the singer/songwriter’s gifts for “capturing who we are” via touching songs that move people to love and to think. Mitchell’s bout with childhood polio was also cited during the expansive set.

The tribute included performances by singers Norah Jones, Ellie Goulding and Brandi Carlile, who each took the spotlight for faves including “The Circle Game,” “Big Yellow Taxi” and “River.” Brittany Howard and previous honoree Herbie Hancock sang “Both Sides Now,” a song included in Hancock’s Grammy-winning album “River: The Joni Letters.”

The tribute to opera superstar Diaz was especially appropriate for the Center’s 50th anniversary, since the bass-baritone enjoys deep roots in D.C. He participated in the 1971 inauguration of the Center as a young member of the city’s opera company, originating the role of Francesco in the world premiere of “Beatrix Cenci” by composer Alberto Ginastera. The work was commissioned by the center for the occasion. He has since made numerous appearances with the company.

Former honoree Chita Rivera cited her colleague’s profound impact on opera, describing his voice as “an incomparable instrument.” Grace Bumbry, a 2009 honoree, reminisced about sharing stages with Diaz at the Metropolitan Opera and cited his iconic roles that include some 200 performances as Escamillo, the bullfighter in “Carmen.”

An elaborate set included singers Christian Van Horn and Denyce Graves performing scenes from “Carmen,” “Ave Maria” from “Otello” and final scene from “Faust.” Others in the segment included Ariana Wehr, Hannah Shea, Ana María Martinez, Matthew Polenzani, and Diaz’s two daughters, Natascia and Katya.

The segment for producer Michaels drew nonstop laughter for a parade of “SNL” veterans assembled to roast their former boss with revised “Weekend Update” segments. Included were Steve Martin, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, Seth Meyers, Kevin Nealon, Pete Davidson, Amy Poehler, Kenan Thompson, Jimmy Fallon, Michael Che and Colin Jost. Singer Paul Simon ended the set with the tune “Look for America.”

As with the others, the segment included a video replay of remarks from President Biden uttered earlier at the White House reception. “He’s trying out seven men to play me!” Biden lamented at the occasion, replayed for the audience.

The segment for Midler reviewed the singer/actor’s remarkable career from a Chicago bath house to film and Broadway, including her landmark appearance on Johnny Carson’s final “Tonight Show.” Goldie Hawn stepped out to help reprise Midler’s 50-plus years as a versatile entertainer, as did Scarlett Johansson. Melissa Manchester reminisced about a longstanding friendship that began with a chance encounter when the two artists were appearing in separate Chicago clubs.

Beanie Feldstein, Kate Baldwin and Taylor Trensch — fellow cast members from Midler’s 2017 revival of “Hello, Dolly!” — joined in singing “You Gotta Have Friends,” and Kelli O’Hara offered “Wind Beneath My Wings.” The set included “Boogie Woogie Bugle Boy,” “Love Is on the Way” and “From a Distance” with help from Manchester, Billy Porter, Rachelle Rak, Christiani Pitts, and Étienne Lashley.

The final tribute to Gordy was equally star-studded, with appearances from Smokey Robinson (singing “Did You Know”) and Stevie Wonder (“Higher Ground”). Robinson delivered a tender reprise of his career that began at age 17 when Gordy entered his life and emphatically shaped it with the song “Shop Around.” He noted that countless others enjoyed the same fatherly stewardship.

Also included were the Broadway cast of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” offering songs including “I’m Gonna Make You Love Me” and “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.” The finale, getting the audience to its feet, was a rousing “Higher Ground,” featuring Wonder along with Howard, Porter, Andra Day and Goulding.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

ABC Debuts ‘A Very Boy Band Holiday’ Teaser (TV News Roundup)

Variety has exclusively obtained a teaser for “A Very Boy Band Holiday,” a special premiering on ABC on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. In the clip, members of iconic boy bands 98 Degrees, Boyz II Men, New Edition, New Kids on the Block, *NSYNC and O-Town sing Christmas songs, banter together and celebrate the holidays at a mountain resort. In the special, these performers will sing some of their holiday hits, in addition to a new song (sharing a title with the special itself). The special is executive produced by David Chamberlin, Michael Antinoro, Joe Mulvihill and Chris Wagner, with Helen Bromfield...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Anthony Anderson to Return for ‘Law & Order’ Revival With Hugh Dancy Joining Cast

Anthony Anderson will be returning to NBC’s “Law & Order” for its much-anticipated Season 21, reprising his role as Detective Kevin Bernard with a one-season contractual commitment. Hugh Dancy, meanwhile, joins the Dick Wolf franchise revival as an assistant district attorney. Dancy, who will star in the upcoming “Downtown Abbey” movie sequel, is best known for his portrayal of Will Graham in NBC’s “Hannibal.” Dancy also starred in Hulu’s cult drama “The Path” alongside Aaron Paul and Michelle Monaghan. Most recently, Dancy wrapped production on Apple TV Plus’ upcoming “Roar” opposite Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo and Issa Rae. He is repped...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Hey Academy, ‘Don’t Look Up’: Leonardo DiCaprio and Ariana Grande Are About to Crash Awards Season

“Don’t Look Up” is the last shoe to drop for Netflix this awards season, and there’s a 50/50 chance of it making a seismic impact (pun intended). Director Adam McKay assembles a sprawling ensemble that includes Oscar-winners Leonardo DiCaprio (“The Revenant”), Jennifer Lawrence (“Silver Linings Playbook”), Meryl Streep (“Kramer vs. Kramer,” “Sophie’s Choice” and “The Iron Lady”), Cate Blanchett (“The Aviator” and “Blue Jasmine”) and Mark Rylance (“Bridge of Spies”), along with Oscar-nominees Timothée Chalamet and Jonah Hill, to create a satirical look at our species’ (most likely) inevitable demise. DiCaprio has launched himself into the awards conversation, delivering another knockout performance...
MOVIES
Washington Post

Biden’s presence at the Kennedy Center Honors signals to many a return to tradition and normalcy

There’s an old saying that 80 percent of life is just showing up — and President Biden got three standing ovations Sunday night without saying a word. The audience broke into loud and extended applause when he and first lady Jill Biden stepped into the presidential box for the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, one of Washington’s most prestigious social and cultural events. They brought along Vice President Harris and the second gentleman Doug Emhoff.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Herbie Hancock
Person
Amy Poehler
Person
Michael Che
Person
Grace Bumbry
Person
Berry Gordy
Person
Smokey Robinson
Person
Lorne Michaels
Person
Justino Díaz
Person
Joni Mitchell
Person
Ellie Goulding
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
George Stevens Jr.
Person
Jill Biden
Person
Jimmy Fallon
Person
Kate Baldwin
Person
Bette Midler
Person
Brittany Howard
Person
Goldie Hawn
Person
Steve Martin
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Beanie Feldstein
Footwear News

Kamala Harris Wore an Elegant Michael Kors Cape Dress With Pointy Pumps to the Kennedy Center Honorees Reception

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentlemen Doug Emhoff attended the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes lifetime artistic achievements, at the White House Sunday evening. Legendary singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell, actress Bette Midler, “Saturday Night Live” creator Lorne Michaels and Motown founder Berry Gordy were all honored at the event hosted by President Joe Biden. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doug Emhoff (@douglasemhoff) For the special occasion, the US VP dressed up in a black cape gown featuring an eye-catching embroidered neckline and opted for a sleek pair of timeless black pumps with a pointed toe and...
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

Joni Mitchell: ‘I’m hobbling along but I’m doing all right’

Joni Mitchell addressed her health difficulties in a rare public speech as she accepted her Kennedy Center Honor, one of the most prestigious awards in American cultural life. At a ceremony attended by Joe Biden – in a show of support for the arts after the awards were snubbed by Donald Trump – Mitchell discussed the issues she’s faced in the wake of an aneurysm in 2015 that left her temporarily unable to walk or talk.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The First Family#The Kennedy Center Honors#The White House#Cbs#The Oval Office#Covid
The Independent

Biden laughs as he’s roasted by SNL’s Michael Che at Kennedy Center Honors

President Joe Biden and first lady Dr Jill Biden attended the Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday, marking the first attendance of a US president at the event in years thanks to former President Donald Trump’s repeated refusal to attend the star-studded events.A number of current and former Saturday Night Live cast mates, hosts and writers appeared at the event honouring the show’s creator Lorne Michaels alongside other cultural figures including including actresses Bette Midler, singers Joni Mitchell and Justino Díaz, and producer Berry Gordy.The event was also the second Kennedy Center Honors to be held in the 2021 calendar...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Scarlett Johansson Wore a Choker With Her Plunging Gown

Scarlett Johansson made a rare red carpet appearance with her husband Colin Jost on Sunday. The new parents took a break from their baby duties to attend the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors. For the occasion, Johansson opted for a super low-cut, halter sequined ball gown, which she paired with...
CELEBRITIES
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Bette Midler: The people's diva

NEW YORK - Growing up in Hawaii, Bette Midler had no idea what she looked like. "None," she says. It's a stunning admission from someone so magnetically present, who has devoted so much talent and energy over the years to pushing outsize versions of herself to center stage. This is the Divine Miss M talking, after all! The erstwhile darling of the Continental Baths, the bawdy headliner of "The Clams on the Half Shell Revue," the woman behind Dolores De Lago, the toast of Chicago!
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Washington Post

The Joni Mitchell album that changed my life

Joni Mitchell, who grew up to be one of pop music’s most poetic lyricists, was not particularly keen on literature as a kid in Canada. “The only time I read in school was when it was compulsory, like for a book report,” she told an interviewer in 1969. But at...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Scarlett Johansson Stuns In Sequined Gold Dress For Kennedy Center Honors With Colin Jost

The ‘Black Widow’ actress looked gorgeous, as she walked the red carpet for the yearly celebration of artistic excellency. Scarlett Johansson sparkled on red carpet for the annual Kennedy Center Honors on Sunday December 5. The 37-year-old actress dazzled in a gold dress, covered in sequins, as she attended the event. The Lost In Translation actress complimented her plunging dress with a pair of high heels and accessorized with some subtle jewelry.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jill Biden Brings Holiday Cheer in Sheer Embroidered Green Dress at Kennedy Center Honors

Dr. Jill Biden was elegantly festive for the 44th annual Kennedy Center Honors, held at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The ceremony honors those who have made impactful contributions through performing arts. This year’s recipients included Bette Midler, Joni Mitchell, Lorne Michaels, Justino Diaz and Berry Gordy. The first lady arrived with President Joe Biden, dressed formally in a short-sleeved gown. Her Reem Acra number, hailing from the brand’s fall 2021 collection, featured sheer sleeves and a neckline accented with sequins. The style’s dark green tone, as well as its dark green velvet accents and...
CELEBRITIES
Showbiz411

More Kennedy Center: Adele Narrates Film Clip, Goldie Hawn Toasts Bette Midler, Tina Fey MIA for Lorne Michaels, Paul Simon Performs

Kennedy Center Honors going on right now in DC. Live. The show will air in a couple of weeks on CBS when no one is watching too carefully. The biggest surprise of the tribute to Lorne Michaels, producer of “SNL,” is no appearance by Tina Fey. Everyone else is there connected to Lorne. He produced Tina’s “30 Rock” after her successful fun on “SNL.” That’s a headscratcher.
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy