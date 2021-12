I’m intrigued, dazzled, baffled and intimidated by Bitcoin, the oldest (2009) and largest cryptocurrency. I first wrote about it five years ago, before it became a “thing” that, it seems, everyone now has an opinion about. Back then, I compared Bitcoin to paper money, imagining what the doges of Venice might have thought when Marco Polo, returning from China, enthused about the “paper money” he’d seen in use there. He later wrote, “All these pieces of paper are issued with as much solemnity and authority as if they were of pure gold or silver…[a person can] transact all sales and purchases of goods by means of them just as well as if they were coins of pure gold.”

