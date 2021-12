It's something we'll hear several times during winter in Sioux Falls, South Dakota: Snow Alert. But what does that mean, and do I need to do anything? Here's the answer:. In Sioux Falls a Snow Alert is a declaration released by the City of Sioux Falls when they plan to plow all the streets in town. So, when you hear a snow alert issued, don't park on the street.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 1 DAY AGO