Tuscaloosan creates mesmerizing Christmas lights show at home

By WVUA 23
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ve surely seen Christmas light extravaganzas like the one popularized by a Trans-Siberian Orchestra music video back in 2009. Well, Tuscaloosan Jon Small saw one of those displays in 2013 and got inspired. When Small bought his first house, a computerized display set to...

#Christmas Lights#Light Show#Music Video#Orchestra Music#Tuscaloosan#Trans Siberian#Small
KCBD

WBU Lubbock campus to host annual Christmas light show

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The tenth Annual ‘Christmas Festival’ Synchronized Light Show is on display from November 30 to January 4, 2022, at Wayland Baptist University’s Lubbock campus, 801 N. Quaker (N. Loop 289 and Quaker Ave.). The light show will start at 6 p.m. nightly and end at 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, Friday, and Saturday shows run from 6-11 p.m. Once on campus, visitors can tune to 88.7 FM and listen to the music while watching the spectacular light show. It is an 18-minute show programmed to 8 Christmas carols.
LUBBOCK, TX
mymoinfo.com

Herculaneum Christmas lighting contest

A beautiful display of Christmas lights brighten a dark snowy evening. (Herculaneum) The City of Herculaneum is holding its annual outdoor Christmas Lighting contest again this year. Herculaneum Mayor Bill Haggard says it’s open to all residents of Herculaneum and registration is currently underway. Mayor Haggard says there will...
HERCULANEUM, MO
WISH-TV

Home Depot shows off home decor options for Christmas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you enjoy decorating your home for the holidays, The Home Depot says one of their local stores is your go-to spot. Whether it’s decorative displays from do-it-yourself projects to Christmas trees and holiday lights, the retailers believes it’s got you covered. The location...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Bright Spots: Alabama student welcomes strangers for Thanksgiving

On Thanksgiving Day, University of Alabama student Camille Kohtala’s living room was filled with dozens of fellow college students from all over the world. “I could not believe how many people showed up,” Kohtala said. “It was crazy.”. Kohtala, whose home is in Orono, Maine, couldn’t make the nearly 1,500-mile...
ALABAMA STATE
makeuseof.com

5 Brilliant DIY Christmas Lights You Should Build

After programming your own LEDs, you might find that Christmas lights from the department store just don’t cut it anymore. They can be generic and boring with the same set of blinking light patterns that you see everyone else with. And while it’s convenient to purchase ready-to-go, you can do so much more using just a microcontroller and a few extra bits.
The Sanford Herald

Tree lights and a laser light show highlighted the beginning of the Christmas season

The area around The Depot Stage was filled with hundreds of people to kick off Sanford’s Christmas holiday celebration. As the sun was slowly setting Sunday afternoon the festive mood in Depot Park increased. Everyone knew when it got dark thousands of people in attendance would see the city’s Christmas tree light up and experience the city’s first laser light show.
SANFORD, NC
WGN TV

9 @ 9: Are white Christmas lights classier?

Join us every morning for the 9 @ 9. It’s a countdown of the nine most ridiculous stories we can possibly find each day. We discuss, argue, laugh and sometimes cry our way to the top story. 9. Ben and Jen on hand holding. 8. Walt Disney’s Peter Pan. 7....
marthastewart.com

How to Create the Ultimate Christmas Tree Vignette in Your Home

A Christmas tree alone brings plenty of festive cheer to your space, but creating a seasonal vignette around it—using decorative objects, furniture, lights, and other accents—can take your decorating from merry to memorable. "A vignette is a very nice opportunity to tell a story," says Francis Toumbakaris of Francis Interiors. "So if your tree has a theme, what is happening around it or next to it could be a nice segue, either from the top of the tree, descending down into the storytelling next to it, or vice versa." Whether you prefer a traditional look—like a miniature Christmas village with a working train and dozens of figures—or a more modern option, like the rainbow Pride tree Toumbakaris once created (complete with a mechanized unicorn standing nearby), three simple rules can provide you with a professional finished scene.
Darshak Rana

Celebrating the Spirit of Christmas

The holidays are a time of joy and cheer, but sometimes you can feel lost in the flurry of events. If you’re not careful, your stress levels will go through the roof. Why not take some time to get into the Christmas spirit? Here are some ideas that will help you relax this holiday season.
GraysHarborTalk

2021 Christmas Lights in Grays Harbor

It’s time to deck the hall and hang the lights! And after you’ve decorated your home, head out in your horse-powered car to see what others have done to their homes during this festival season. It’s a fun, easy and cheap outing the whole family will love! Here is where to find 2021 Christmas lights in Grays Harbor.
ABERDEEN, WA
Fun, family-friendly Christmas happenings this month

December is finally here and there are a lot of fun, festive, family holiday events going on throughout the month. Listed below are some festive events happening this month:. West Alabama Christmas Parade: Come out to celebrate the 43rd annual parade happening Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. Dickens Downtown: This...
