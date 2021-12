We are constantly talking about the MOST expensive houses for sale here in Bozeman. So I decided to look for a CHEAPER or more affordable home in Bozeman. I came up with three homes for sale between $300k and $400k when I searched on Zillow. You can purchase land for less, but then to build on that land would put you way over the price of these three homes I found.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO