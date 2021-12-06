OU President Harroz Speaks About Venables Hire
NORMAN, Oklahoma - OU President Joesph Harroz spoke with News 9's Tevis Hillis about the hire.
Harroz pulled out all the stops introducing the newest Sooner Football coach.
NORMAN, Oklahoma - OU President Joesph Harroz spoke with News 9's Tevis Hillis about the hire.
Harroz pulled out all the stops introducing the newest Sooner Football coach.
News 9 KWTV in Oklahoma City provides news, weather and sports information for central, western and northern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.https://www.griffin.news/
Comments / 0