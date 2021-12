There has been a lot of media attention lately in certain industries around a type of ransomware called DopplePaymer. Using this ransomware, an adversary will gain access to an organization. From there, they will start infecting systems and will demand a payment and/or threaten to release the victim’s data if the ransom is not paid. This trend of additional extortion become increasingly common with ransomware operators in the past two years.

