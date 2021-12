Tucked away in an old converted aluminum foundry in this unremarkable Wauconda business park is a father-and-son workshop where magical things happen. The haunting melody of Bach's "Partita No. 2 in D minor" flows from the violin played, and made, by the son, Marshall Bruné, 37, who lives in Lake in the Hills with his wife, Stephanie, and their seven kids. Bruné earned a degree in violin performance in 2006 from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

WAUCONDA, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO