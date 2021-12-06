ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artist-Designed Toys

By Niko Pajkovic
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMattel Creations has announced the launch of its new 'Collaboratory' collection -- a concise selection of one-of-a-kind toys designed by four creatives from varying backgrounds. The creatives tapped for the collection include...

What Is Virgil Abloh’s Legacy as a Clothing Designer?

From a background with no formal training in fashion, Virgil Abloh’s rise to become one of the most celebrated and beloved designers of the new millennium was nothing short of extraordinary. While he never complained about his beginnings — growing up as the son of a seamstress just outside of Chicago — he had a relatively humble start, without connections to the industry he would later come to ascend into.
Inclusive Designs

From Microsoft's Adaptive X-Box to Nike's FlyEase sneakers, inclusive design is an emerging trend. Professor Vanessa Patrick with the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston explains why this is good business. “Inclusive Design is a design approach in which products, services and experiences are designed with an...
Virgil Abloh, Famed Fashion Designer, Artist and DJ, Dead at 41

Virgil Abloh passed away on Sunday at the age of 41. According to a statement posted on his personal Instagram, the famed fashion designer, who served as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear since 2018, was fighting a private battle with cancer for over two years. “Virgil valiantly battled...
Artist Ed Massey in front of one his trademark design patterns.

LA Based Artist Ed Massey Joins the Minter's Collective. LOS ANGELES, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minter's Collective, an artist collective that helps artists develop their business and expand into NFT and cryptocurrency markets, today announces that it has added artist and activist artist Ed Massey to its featured artist platform. Massey is a prolific and multi-talented artist whose work transcends genres and geographic boundaries. Through his partnership with The Minters Collective,Massey aims to utilize the platform to make his work accessible and increase awareness of social issues reflected in his art while monetizing his work for future projects by leveraging the collective's NFT expertise.
Artists Asking Artists: Vander & Saudade

Recently, longtime friends Vander and Saudade released a joint EP, titled Deliverance, on A Tribe Called Kotori. Opening with ‘Binha’ those afro rhythms Vander loves are front and center playfully intermixed with floaty sonics and summery piano. A real treat for the ears. On ‘Freedom’ snappy percussion and a broken beat create an electro vibe Detroit would be proud of. Melodics adds a touch of class and a real cinematic feel. Finally, going back to the roots of electronic music, the title track ‘Deliverance’ gets a ‘90s rave makeover complete with soaring pads, Amen break, and an overall feeling of joy and hopefulness.
Hunter Douglas Expands Design Studio Featured Artist Series

Hunter Douglas, a global manufacturer of custom window treatments, has expanded its portfolio of fabrics to include collections from two artists: San Francisco-based textile designer Seema Krish and New York City-based visual artist Marcie Bronkar. The lighting and shade company explains the Design Studio Featured Artist series provides designed textiles...
45 Gift Ideas for Anime Fans

If you are searching for gift ideas for the anime fans in your life, check out this list of anime-themed and -inspired gifts. Kurand offers Marleyan red wine from the popular anime Attack on Titan for a gift that is out of the ordinary. The limited-edition wine features details like the Military Police Regiment crest, aromatic spicy notes and comes with a wine opener.
Pottawattamie Conservation looking for artists of all ages to create T-shirt design

Are you an artist? If so, the Pottawattamie Conservation and Hitchcock Nature Center need your help. The organizations are asking the public to submit their outdoor-themed T-shirt designs into the 2021 Hitchcock Nature Center T-shirt design contest. Possible artwork themes include hiking/trails, oak trees, the Loess Hills, camping and native species or wildlife. The deadline to submit artwork is Dec. 31.
35 Gifts for Stationery Enthusiasts

This list highlights some possible gifts for the stationery enthusiasts in your life. For those that write a lot and go through multiple pens, the 'ForeverPen' might be the perfect gift for them. The pen doesn’t require ink as it is made using a solid silver composite ink that is said to last longer than 500 disposable pens. It might be small as it can be balanced on one finger but it is quite mighty for its size.
SuperGero fluorescent art toys are a limited-edition collection by 12 famous artists

Created by international artists, the SuperGero fluorescent art toys come in a limited-edition series. These glowing toys come from a collaboration between Whatsboxx and 12 legendary artists around the globe. Designed for anyone who’s at least 14 years old, these creative rotating 3D models are truly one of a kind. The SuperGero Series One includes 12 3-inch toys, and each one comes in its own sealed surprise box. And it comes with 6- or 10-inch limited art toys, so you’ll get a blind box with any one of the characters inside. Or buy 6-inch or bigger toys, depending on what you like. They include Sumoskull, Onislayer, Kiko Napalm, SG-83, The Lost Astronaut, Giro Graff, and Super Blooms. Additionally, there are Acherontia Atropos, The Bored Gyro, Superwujiro, and two surprise characters. You don’t know which character you’ll get until you open your box—so why not try and collect them all?
Celebratory Logo NFTs

American retail clothing brand Pacsun is celebrating its 40th year with its first-ever NFT, which takes the form of the Pacsun logo. Channeling the relaxed spirit of California and its beautiful vistas, the non-fungible token is one-of-one item that's animated. The opening bid for the Pacsun NFT started at $500...
3D-Printed Desk Accessories

Pearson Lloyd collaborated with design and 3D-manufacturing studio Batch.Works to create a colorful, shapely range of bFRIENDS 3D-printed desk accessories made from recycled bioplastic waste. The collection includes everything from pen pots and trays to mobile phone stands. Created for office brand Bene, these desk accessories make the most of...
Holiday Crafting Kits

For those looking for a hobby or a gift for someone who wants to start a new one, 'Sculpd' makes pottery easy and makes the perfect gift with its ‘Christmas Pottery Gift Collection.’. Consumers can pick from various kits like the ‘Pottery Starter Bundle - Pastel,’ ‘Sculpd Pottery Kit,’ ‘Festive...
Upcycled Black Dye Streetwear

New York-based streetwear label Noah has announced the launch of a new sustainable fashion initiative called 'NOT DEAD YET!,' an upcycling project the sees the brand restore its unsold items with new graphics, using black dyes from the Kyoto Montsuki Company. Rather than marking down the price of these previously...
Chicken-Themed Virtual Art

With the aid of seven North Carolina artists, Bojangles recently dropped its first-ever collection of NFTs and they are entirely devoted to Chicken Supremes. Stating that "Our Chicken Supremes are so delicious they deserve to be made into collectible art," Bojangles is exploring the place where the world of art and food meet with unique NFTs.
