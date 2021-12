It's not every day when a city like Sioux Falls has a sports legend chiming in on its upcoming 2022 City Election. PGA Champion John Daly considers Sioux Falls to be his second home after competing in the annual Sanford International for the last four years. Recently, the pro golfer shared a video about his love for South Dakota’s largest municipality while encouraging all residents to vote during the 2022 City Election. Daly even mentions who he believes is the right candidate to serve the City of Sioux Falls as its mayor for the next four years.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO