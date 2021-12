Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy might face a do-or-die game against the Green Bay Packers. Green Bay has a history of finishing off Bears coaches. With another disappointing season for the Chicago Bears, it seems that Matt Nagy is on a red-hot seat. The Bears, under his leadership, haven’t been the same since his first season when the team went 12-4. Even then, the offense struggled down the stretch of the season. Since then, it’s been atrocious. Every season, the unit ranks at or near the bottom in nearly every offensive category.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO