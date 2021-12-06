ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Continuing With Female Leadership, NYSE Names Lynn Martin President

By Kim Elsesser
Forbes
Forbes
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The world’s largest stock market, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), will have a new woman at the helm. Lynn Martin has been appointed the next president of the NYSE, succeeding Stacey Cunningham. The finance world is still largely male-dominated, and research indicates that adding women to key roles helps more...

www.forbes.com

Comments / 0

Related
martechseries.com

Index Exchange Appoints Ray Ghanbari as Chief Technology Officer

Ghanbari joins company on heels of newly rebuilt exchange to accelerate company innovation and omnichannel growth. , one of the world’s largest independent ad exchanges, announced today the hiring of Ray Ghanbari as chief technology officer (CTO). The announcement comes just weeks after Index’s debut of a completely rebuilt exchange platform, designed to increase efficiency and provide the ability to scale and innovate in new channels and formats for the company’s valued media owner and buyer customers. Ghanbari will oversee the company’s engineering, IT, and infrastructure organizations and will be focused on building solutions that drive the company closer to its mission of accelerating the ad technology evolution. Ghanbari will report to Index’s president and CEO, Andrew Casale.
BUSINESS
bigrapidsnews.com

Windemuller in Midland names new president

Windemuller, an advanced technical and design services provider, has announced a change to its company leadership. Steve Alles will become the fourth president in company history, succeeding Dave Beemer in the role. Alles, who has served as Windemuller’s chief financial officer since 2010, is the grandson of Ed Windemuller, who co-founded the company in 1954. He has been a part of the business, in some form, for more than 25 years.
MIDLAND, MI
insurancebusinessmag.com

Marsh names new leaders in FINPRO specialty

Marsh has announced senior leadership appointments within its financial and professional (FINPRO) specialty, effective Jan. 1. Paul Denny has been appointed as global specialty head, FINPRO, Marsh Specialty; Beth Thurston has been named UK CEO of FINPRO business; and Stephanie Manson has been appointed UK management liability leader. Denny (pictured...
BUSINESS
Insurance Journal

WTW Hires AIG’s Dasan for Construction, Natural Resources; Bogardus Named Chubb’s President for Singapore; AXA XL’s Muzeya Joins Mosaic as Financial Institutions U/W

This edition of International People Moves details appointments at Willis Towers Watson, Chubb and Mosaic Insurance. A summary of these appointments follows here. WTW Hires AIG’s Dasan for Construction and Natural Resources Australasia. Insurance broker Willis Towers Watson has appointed Kishan Dasan as director of Strategic Growth – Construction...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Women#Role Models
helpnetsecurity.com

IDEMIA NSS appoints three vice presidents to their executive leadership team

IDEMIA National Security Solutions (NSS) announced the appointment of three new vice presidents to their executive leadership team. Sandra Joyner Williams joins NSS as the vice president of Department of Defense (DoD) and Intelligence Community (IC) operations, Marg Schulenberg has been promoted to the vice president of security and business operations, and Mike Ronayne will take on the role of vice president of federal civilian operations.
BUSINESS
Investopedia

NYSE President and Chairman Step Down

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) has announced that Stacey Cunningham will step down as its president on Jan. 3, 2022. She will be replaced by Lynn Martin, president of the fixed income and data services businesses at the Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE), the corporate parent of the NYSE. Cunningham will join the board of directors of the NYSE.
BUSINESS
lawnandlandscape.com

Kubota names new president, CEO

GRAPEVINE, Texas – Kubota Tractor Corporation has announced the appointment of Shingo Hanada as the new president and CEO of Kubota Tractor Corporation and Kubota North America, based in Grapevine, Texas, effective Jan. 1, 2022. Hanada is a 32-year Kubota veteran who most recently held the position of executive officer,...
connectcre.com

Convene Names New President/COO

Business hospitality company Convene on Monday announced a handful of significant promotions for its executive leadership team. Promoted from her recent role as global chief operating and chief people officer, Amy Pooser will now serve as Convene’s president and COO, managing more than 260 team members. Lizzie Suiter has moved...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Intercontinental Exchange names new NYSE president to replace Cunningham

Intercontinental Exchange (ICE +0.5%) revamps its leadership ranks, including naming a new president of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) as Stacey Cunningham enters a "new chapter in her career." Lynn Martin, who's currently president of ICE Fixed Income and Data Services, will become the new president of the NYSE....
BUSINESS
WWD

International Association of Department Stores Names New Leadership

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — The International Association of Department Stores announced today the appointments of Holger Blecker and Kamshim Lau as its new president and vice president, for a renewable one-year term. Blecker, who is the chief executive officer of German retailer Breuninger GmbH & Co. since 2017, is stepping into the position previously held by Juan Carlos Escribano, the CEO of upscale Mexican department store chain El Palacio de Hierro.More from WWDGalvan Pre-Fall 2022Area Resort Collection 2022Louis Vuitton Dedicates Windows Worldwide to the Late Virgil Abloh Thirty-four-year-old Lau is the executive director of Lifestyle International Holdings...
BUSINESS
AFP

Sharon Bowen becomes first Black woman to chair NYSE board

Sharon Bowen was named Monday as chair of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), its parent company announced, becoming the first Black woman to hold the role at the Wall Street fixture. Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) also announced the President of its Fixed Income and Data Services division, Lynn Martin, will take over as NYSE president from Stacey Cunningham, who will join the exchange's board of directors. "As organizations everywhere adjust to a world transformed by the pandemic, our management team is evolving along with the market environment," ICE founder Jeff Sprecher said in a letter announcing the changes. Bowen, who is already a member of the boards of ICE and the NYSE, served from 2014 to 2017 as a commissioner at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission overseeing futures markets.
SOCIETY
Norfolk Daily News

Behlen Manufacturing names new president

Behlen Mfg. Co. announced it has named Tom Boal as its new president. Boal has been president of subsidiary company Behlen Building Systems since June 2018 and was elected to the Behlen Board of Directors in August. The move comes less than two months after the death of Phil Raimondo,...
mpamag.com

Open Mortgage names new president

Multi-channel mortgage lender Open Mortgage has named Joe Stephenson (pictured) as its new president. In a statement, Open Mortgage said that the newly created position will oversee day-to-day mortgage lending operations for the company, with a strong focus on the company’s continued growth, allowing the firm’s founder and chief executive officer Scott Gordon to continue to focus on its long-term strategic expansion, innovation, and corporate culture.
REAL ESTATE
gamingintelligence.com

Martin Nieri named new GOAT Interactive CEO

African online betting and gaming operator GOAT Interactive has named chief marketing officer Martin Nieri as its new chief executive officer. Nieri, who joined the operator of Premier Bet and Premier Vegas from Flutter in June this year, will assume the roles of CMO and CEO. “Africa continues to represent...
GAMBLING
martechseries.com

Enterprise Software Platform MadHive Appoints Jeff Fagel as Chief Marketing Officer

Former PepsiCo, Publicis and Epsilon Executive Joins as the Newest Member of the Company’s Leadership Team. MadHive, the industry-leading enterprise software company that powers modern media, today announced the addition of veteran digital marketing executive, Jeff Fagel, to the management team as the company’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). Fagel will lead MadHive’s marketing strategy with a focus on growing the marketing team, deepening customer relationships and continuing to strengthen its leadership position in the digital TV advertising space.
BUSINESS
prweek.com

Movers & Shakers: Red Havas, PRecious Comms, and more

Red Havas has appointed Lawrence Muskitta to head its newly created public affairs offering. As head of public affairs, Muskitta will lead a unit that spans government relations, stakeholder engagement, patient/consumer advocacy, public behaviour change campaigns, policy monitoring and intelligence gathering, crisis management and strategic partnerships. He joins from Facebook, where he spent the past year as Public Policy manager, Stakeholder Engagement EU Affairs, based in Brussels.
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

GATX CEO Kenney retiring in April; EVP to succeed him

Leadership at railcar lessor GATX will be changing next spring. President and CEO Brian A. Kenney is retiring, effective April 22, and Robert C. Lyons, a GATX executive vice president and president of its Rail North America division, will succeed him, the company announced Tuesday. Kenney will stay on as...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Forbes

289K+
Followers
89K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy