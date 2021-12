The Browns are preparing to do something Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium that hasn't happened in an NFL regular season for 30 years. No team since 1991 has played the same opponent in consecutive regular season games, but that streak is set to end when the Browns host the Ravens two weeks after playing them in Baltimore in Week 12. The scheduling quirk was one of the most discussed topics when the Browns' schedule was released in the spring, and they believe it can be an advantage as they return from the bye week hungry for a divisional win.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO