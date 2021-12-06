Glenn Price

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria will host the annual Alex WinterFête holiday celebration Dec. 9-12. Street parking will not be available along Third Street between DeSoto and Washington and on Johnston between 4th and 2nd Streets starting at 5 a.m. Thursday and will not be available on those streets all day Friday, Saturday and until the end of the festival Sunday evening.

ALEXANDRIA, LA ・ 9 HOURS AGO