Glenn Price

PROSPECT, La. (KALB) - A church with a vision of God’s power: that’s how New Prospect Baptist Church describes itself. At no time is that vision more accurately displayed than during the first week of December for the church’s Christmas store. “It’s an opportunity to reach out...
RED RIVER PARISH, La. (LDWF) - Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents cited four men for alleged deer hunting violations in Coushatta on Dec. 5. Agents cited Cederick J. Thomas, 36, of Vivian; Anthony B. Caldwell, 31, of Coushatta; Adam J. Caldwell, 30, of Natchitoches, and Javarrea...
Vernon Parish authorities are continuing to work to investigate the murder of Danny Holt. APD needs help solving Oct. 8 non-fatal shooting on Rensselaer Street. The Alexandria Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Central Louisiana need your help solving a non-fatal shooting that happened Oct. 8, 2021, in the 1700 block of Rensselaer Street.
RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - On Dec. 5, Rapides Parish Police Juror Theodore Fountaine Jr. passed away. Fountaine served for District D and was a graduate of Peabody High School. He received undergraduate and graduate degrees from Southern University and also studied at Northwestern. Fountaine was re-elected to his seat in 2019 on the police jury after winning a run-off election. He was 77-years-old when he passed.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The City of Alexandria will host the annual Alex WinterFête holiday celebration Dec. 9-12. Street parking will not be available along Third Street between DeSoto and Washington and on Johnston between 4th and 2nd Streets starting at 5 a.m. Thursday and will not be available on those streets all day Friday, Saturday and until the end of the festival Sunday evening.
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Alexandria WinterFete begins Thursday, December 9 at 4 p.m. and will end on Sunday at 8 p.m. The holiday magic ceremony begins Thursday at 5 p.m. at the City Hall stage, where the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree will take place, and Santa will be making his first appearance at the festival.
