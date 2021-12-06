ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France can avoid return to lockdown and still save Christmas -PM

PARIS (Reuters) -France will close nightclubs ahead of Christmas and tighten social distancing measures in response to the emergent Omicron variant of the coronavirus but there is no need for new lockdowns or curfews, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Monday.

Castex said a fifth wave of the pandemic was now surging through the country. But he said that with 52 million people now vaccinated - nearly 90% of those eligible - the situation is better than in previous outbreaks and there is no need for drastic measures to save Christmas.

Health Minister Olivier Veran said the combination of vaccination booster shots and more rigorous social distancing would allow France to avoid renewed lockdowns currently being imposed in several European countries.

“We want to get through this wave of the pandemic without new constraints on the whole of the French population, whether they are vaccinated or not,” he said.

From Friday, nightclubs will be shut for four weeks and the government also called on citizens to voluntarily limit private and professional gatherings, while tightening requirements for mask-wearing in schools.

From Dec. 15 children aged five to 11 who are overweight or who have a serious health condition will be offered access to vaccination. Children over the age of 12 can already be inoculated.

Veran said France would get its first deliveries of Pfizer COVID vaccines for children from Dec. 13 and that he hoped vaccinations would be available to all children from Dec. 20.

There are about six million children aged five to 11 in France, and 350,000 in that age bracket who are overweight or who have serious health conditions.

Veran also said France had identified 25 positive cases of the Omicron variant - 21 imported by people returning from southern Africa and the rest the result of local infection.

He said the infection rate had started to slow down, while remaining high. On Monday, the seven-day moving average of new cases was up by 44% compared to a week earlier, down from week-on-week increases over 80% seen two weeks ago.

Getting ready for Christmas: Omicron spurs French to get COVID shots

VITRY-SUR-SEINE, France (Reuters) - French archivist Adele Bellot went on Tuesday to get a booster shot against COVID-19 with one aim in mind - to save Christmas. “Christmas is coming soon and there are elderly people in my family. I really want to protect them from getting infected, that’s it,” she said, after getting her third shot in a vaccination center in Vitry-sur-Seine, just outside Paris.
Six cases of Omicron variant detected in Turkey - minister

ISTANBUL, Dec 11 (Reuters) - The first six cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have been detected in Turkey, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca was reported as saying on Saturday by state broadcaster TRT Haber. Five of the cases were in the western city of Izmir and one in the...
France to open classified Algerian War archives

France will open classified police files from the Algerian war 15 years ahead of schedule in order to "look the truth in the eyes", the government announced on Friday.    - 'Never fear the truth' - The trauma of the Algerian War has poisoned French politics for the past 60 years. 
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

DEC. 2–DEC. 9 2021From the first new Chancellor in Germany in over 16 years, after Angela Merkel stood down, to the Pope’s visit to Greece and the COVID-19 vaccination program in South Africa this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.The selection was curated by Markus Schreiber, Chief Photographer for Germany, Austria and Switzerland, based in BerlinFollow AP visual journalism:Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnewsAP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_ImagesAP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com Read More South Africa approves Pfizer vaccine booster amid COVID waveAfrica CDC: Nations might turn to COVID-19 vaccine mandatesEXPLAINER: What does an Olympic diplomatic boycott achieve?
New German Chancellor holds talks in Paris, Brussels

New German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday held his first meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron as both nations are making efforts towards the de-escalation of tensions between Russia and Ukraine The leaders spoke in a joint news conference in Paris, during Scholz's first visit abroad after his coalition government was sworn in earlier in the week. The German Chancellor is then heading to Brussels to meet with European Union and NATO officials. The talks come as U.S. President Joe Biden this week moved to take a more direct role in diplomacy between Ukraine and Russia. In recent...
Macron lays out agenda for 'powerful, sovereign' EU

President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday France would work towards a strong and "sovereign" European Union when it takes over the bloc's rotating presidency that coincides with France's presidential election. Macron, a centrist who portrays himself as a champion of democracy against populism, may aim to use the six-month EU mandate to fill the gap in European leadership left by the departure of German chancellor Angela Merkel, analysts say. But the president, who was elected in 2017 demanding reform in both France and Europe, will also face a battle to be re-elected in April although he remains the clear favourite for now. France's aim is "to move towards a Europe that is powerful in the world, fully sovereign, free in its choices and in charge of its own destiny", Macron said at a rare sit-down meeting with media in Paris that lasted more than three hours.
US urges Russia to withdraw from Ukraine border or face 'massive consequences'

The United States on Saturday urged Russia to pull back from the brink over Ukraine, warning that the G7 and its allies will impose tough measures if it abandons diplomacy. The warning came as Russian sabre-rattling against Ukraine and how to counter an increasingly assertive China dominated the first day of a two-day meeting of G7 foreign ministers in the British city.
Macron hails Scholz as Europe's new power couple meets

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed a "convergence of views" with Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday as the German leader met his key EU and NATO allies. Addressing Scholz as "dear Olaf" and using the informal "tu" pronoun in French, Macron said he had seen "a convergence of views, a desire to have our countries work together, and a firm and determined belief in Europe... which we will need in the months and years ahead".
Macron urges Britain to ease asylum measures, keep promises

French President Emmanuel Macron urged Britain on Thursday to make it easier for people to apply for asylum and harder to work illegally, to stem risky migration efforts across the English Channel after a recent deadly sinking.Macron also accused the British government of reneging on promises over fishing licenses and of betraying French-British friendship by signing a secret submarine deal with the U.S. and Australia that sank a rival French contract.The British government “doesn’t do what it says," Macron told a news conference.The two countries “need to work together in good faith,” notably on migration, he said. Thousands of migrants...
France vows to fight for every UK fishing licence as European deadline looms

France says it is waiting for Britain to approve nearly 100 licences for its fishermen to operate in UK territorial waters and off Jersey, with last-gasp negotiations ongoing ahead of a European deadline, Fishing rights plagued Brexit talks for years and continue to poison relations between Britain and France, not because of their economic importance but because of their political resonance for both sides.Britain and the EU agreed to set up a licensing system to grant fishing vessels access to each other’s waters but France says it has not been given the full number it is due, while Britain says...
UK seeks unity at G7 meeting over Russia's 'malign behavior'

Top diplomats from the Group of Seven industrialized nations gathered beside the River Mersey in Liverpool England, for a meeting Saturday that host country Britain called “a show of unity against global aggressors.”The U.K. is seeking elusive unity from the wealthy nations’ club in response to tensions with China and Iran, and what it says is “malign behavior” by Russia towards Ukraine As a Salvation Army band played Christmas carols, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss greeted U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other G-7 counterparts with fist bumps in the rotunda of the modernist Museum of Liverpool...
Pandemic, diplomacy: Germany's new govt takes charge

With a pandemic crisis meeting and debut appearances in Paris and Brussels, Germany's new Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his team hit the ground running on their first day in office Thursday. - Paris and Brussels - Scholz will head to Paris on Friday for his first official visit, where he is to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron. 
Slovakia to pay people over 60 if they are vaccinated

Slovakia’s Parliament approved a plan on Thursday to give people 60 and older up to 300 euros ($339) if they are vaccinated against COVID-19.The measure drafted by Finance Minister Igor Matovic should boost inoculations in the European Union country with one of the bloc’s lowest vaccination rates. It should also help the struggling health care system amid a record surge of new infections. So far, only 46.5% of the nation’s 5.5 million people have been fully vaccinated.In the 97-13 vote, lawmakers agreed that those who have received at least one primary dose of the vaccine by Jan. 15 will...
