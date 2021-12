Despite living in one of the richest nations in the world, home to the pharmaceutical companies that have developed some of the world’s leading Covid vaccines, more Americans have died of Covid in 2021 compared to 2020—and things are only going to get worse during the holiday season.As of Tuesday, 386,233 people have died of Covid in 2021, according to the CDC, compared to 385,343 Covid deaths in 2020. The US is on track to have 13 per cent of its overall deaths this year from coronavirus, an increase from last year’s 11 per cent portion.A combination of factors...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO