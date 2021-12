Boris have announced a new album. On January 21, the group will release W via Sacred Bones. Wata sings all of the lead vocals on the album—much like on 2011’s Attention Please—and the first track, “I Want to Go to the Side Where You Can Touch…” features the same melody as “Interlude,” which closed their previous album, 2020’s NO, creating a sense of continuity with where they last left off. The first new track that Boris have shared from their upcoming album is titled “Drowning by Numbers.” Check it out below and take a look at the album’s artwork and tracklist.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO