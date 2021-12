This is the time of the year to think about all the things we are thankful for. The ability to have friends and family gather together and everyone being healthy is at the top of the list. Smelling the different aromas coming from the kitchen fills me with anticipation. The fragrances of a turkey, stuffing, and corn casserole are intoxicating, paired with the right herbs and spices make it absolutely divine. The best way to make your guests drool at the dinner table is to pair the right herbs with the right meats.

GARDENING ・ 2 DAYS AGO