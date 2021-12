Dengue, caused by the dengue virus (DENV) is a significant vector-borne disease. In absence of a specific treatment and vaccine, dengue is becoming a rising threat to public health. Currently, control of dengue mainly focuses on the surveillance of the mosquito vectors. Improved surveillance methods for DENV in mosquito populations would be highly beneficial to the public health. However, current methods of DENV detection in mosquitoes requires specialized equipment and expensive reagents and highly trained personnel. As an alternative, commercially available dengue NS1 antigen ELISA kits could be used for detection of DENV infection in Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. In this study, we explored the utility of commercially available Dengue NS1 antigen kit (J. Mitra & Co. Pvt. Ltd) for the detection of recombinant dengue virus-2 (rDENV-2) NS1 protein and serum of dengue infected patient spiked with Ae. aegypti mosquito pools. The kit was found to be highly sensitive and specific towards detection of all serotypes of DENV. Further, it could detect as low as 750 femto gram rDENV-2 NS1 protein. It was also observed that rDENV-2 NS1 antigen spiked with blood-fed and unfed mosquito pools could be detected. In addition, the kit also detected dengue infected patient serum spiked with Ae. aegypti mosquito pools. Overall, the Dengue NS1 antigen kit displayed high sensitivity towards detection of recombinant as well as serum NS1 protein spiked with Ae. aegypti mosquito pools and could be considered for the dengue virus surveillance after a field evaluation in Ae. aegypti mosquitoes.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO