The sailing life: simplicity, solitude, and adventure. About 10 years ago Matt Smith began to follow several sailing bloggers. He especially related to the Howertons on their Albin Vega 27 Velocir, who started in Annapolis and cruised to the Bahamas. The simplistic living, the solitude, the adventure all appealed to him, and it seemed obtainable—he could imagine himself doing the exact same trip. Here’s Matt’s story, in his words.

ANNAPOLIS, MD ・ 4 DAYS AGO