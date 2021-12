At Thrive, we really do practice what we preach and personally, I’m a Microstep lover. One Microstep I use is putting my phone in a different room, which I do every night. I’ve actually been doing this for years so I don’t have notifications or screens bugging me while I’m sleeping. The other part of this is that I actually try not to carry my phone with me everywhere that I go. So I’ll have points throughout the day when I don’t have my phone next to me. On the weekends specifically I do not like to keep my phone next to me and I try not to consume a lot of social media. Our phones can make time fly by very quickly, so if I’m trying to slow down and be in the moment, there’s really no space for my phone.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO