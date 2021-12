MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It was first reported by Mike Casazza of 247 Sports that WVU tight end TJ Banks intends to enter the transfer portal. When starting tight end Mike O’Laughlin was sidelined with a host of nagging injuries early in the season, it became the job of TJ Banks to step up into offensive coordinator Gerad Parker’s schemes. Over the course of 11 games, Banks got half a dozen receptions for a total of 51 yards.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO