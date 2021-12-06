ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

BlackRock, Saudi asset manager Hassana sign deal for Aramco's gas pipelines

By Saeed Azhar
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3StAOp_0dFWrYT600

DUBAI (Reuters) -Saudi Aramco said on Monday it has signed a $15.5 billion lease-and-leaseback deal for its gas pipeline network with a consortium led by BlackRock Real Assets and state-backed Hassana Investment Co.

Gulf oil producers are looking at sales of stakes in energy assets and raising cash through long-term leases, capitalising on a rebound in crude prices to attract foreign investors.

Earlier this year Aramco sold a 49% stake in its oil pipelines to a consortium led by U.S.-based EIG under a similar structure for $12.4 billion.

As part of the latest transaction, a newly formed subsidiary, Aramco Gas Pipelines Co, will lease usage rights in the state energy firm’s gas pipelines network and lease them back to Aramco for a 20-year period, it said.

In return, Aramco Gas Pipelines Co will receive a tariff payable by Aramco for the gas products that will flow through the network, backed by minimum commitments on throughput.

Aramco will hold a 51% majority stake in Aramco Gas Pipeline Company and sell a 49% stake to investors led by BlackRock and Hassana, the asset management arm of the General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI).

Other bidders in the race included EIG and Brookfield, sources told Reuters earlier.

“The deal unlocks additional value from Aramco’s diverse asset base and has attracted interest from a wide range of worldwide investors, highlighting the compelling investment opportunity,” it said in a statement.

Aramco will continue to retain full ownership and operational control of its gas pipeline network, and the transaction will not impose any restrictions on its production volumes, it said.

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said in a statement Aramco and Saudi Arabia “are taking meaningful, forward-looking steps to transition the Saudi economy toward renewables, clean hydrogen, and a net zero future”.

He added: “Responsibly-managed natural gas infrastructure has a meaningful role to play in this transition.”

Saudi Aramco has increased its focus on hydrogen and renewables as it moves to net-zero carbon by 2050.

Comments / 0

Related
American Banker

BlackRock to pull bulk of U.S. ETF assets from State Street

BlackRock, the world’s largest issuer of exchange-traded funds, will move most of its U.S. ETF assets from State Street to reduce its reliance on the bank’s custody services. BlackRock, with $2.2 trillion of U.S. ETF holdings at the end of the third quarter, will shift 40% to Citigroup,...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

KKR gets into solar power production with launch of Stellar Renewable Power

KKR said Wednesday it will invest an undisclosed sum to launch Stellar Renewable Power as a new platform company to source, develop and operate utility-scale solar plants and storage facilities, with office in Dallas and India. Stellar Renewable Power will work under KKR's asset-based finance strategy, which has deployed more than $5 billion in 49 investments since 2016. KKR managing director Christopher Mellia said the business will seek out and develop "high-quality solar energy investments that are a strong fit for our long-term capital." Shares of KKR are up 91.9% so far this year, compared to a rise of about 25% by the S&P 500.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

UK court hears climate case against tax regime for oil companies

LONDON (Reuters) – Climate activists, including a former oil refinery worker, accused the UK government in the high court on Wednesday of illegally subsidising fossil fuel producers through tax incentives which undermine its climate goals. Climate activists are increasingly turning to the courts to force a reduction of oil...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Fuel: Call for clarity on power stations' red diesel stocks

There has been a call to clarify what will happen to stocks of red diesel held by some of NI's power stations when rules on the fuel change in 2022. The economy minister has suggested that thousands of tonnes of the fuel will need to be burnt off before 1 April.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Pipeline#Natural Gas#Pipelines#Saudi#Blackrock Real Assets#Hassana Investment Co#Eig#Aramco Gas Pipelines Co#Gosi
Reuters

ConocoPhillips offloads Indonesia assets in Asia-Pacific revamp

Dec 9 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer ConocoPhillips (COP.N) will quit Indonesia, selling its assets there for $1.355 billion to domestic energy company Medco Energi Internasional (MEDC.JK), and beef up in Australia as it continues to reshape. The deals follow ConocoPhillips move to double down on U.S. shale...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Britain's energy market needs quick reforms, says regulator

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s energy market needs quick reforms, regulator Ofgem said on Thursday, flagging it plans to announce changes to the market in the coming weeks. The regulator’s role has come under scrutiny after more than 20 British suppliers went bust over the past few months, caught out by record high wholesale gas and power prices they were unable to pass on to customers due to the regulator’s price cap.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices settle at 2-week high as omicron fears ease

U.S. oil prices mark their highest settlement in two weeks Wednesday, continuing to find support from news suggesting that the omicron variant of the coronavirus may not disrupt economies as much as feared. Prices briefly turn lower in the wake of data showing a modest weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies and bigger-than-expected climb in product inventories.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Businesseconomy
BlackRock
Country
Saudi Arabia
101 WIXX

BP buys EV charging provider AMPLY in green energy push

(Reuters) – Oil and gas major BP Plc said on Tuesday it had bought U.S. electric vehicle charging provider AMPLY Power for an undisclosed sum, stepping up efforts to cut emissions and focus on cleaner energy. BP said it aims to double earnings from its global convenience and mobility businesses...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

OPEC official hits at 'misguided' efforts to pare oil and gas

HOUSTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Attempts to cut investment in oil and gas to combat climate change are "midguided," OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Barkindo told an energy conference on Wednesday, arguing that producers have a critical role to play during the transition to cleaner fuels. Speaking at the World Petroleum...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Big Oil CEOs Thumb Nose At Green Energy Transition, Say Fossil Fuels Still Have ‘Essential Role’

Executives of major oil companies slammed the aggressive global push to renewable forms of energy and warned that such policies could crash economies. Crude oil and natural gas continue to be key to the world economy’s health and cannot be discounted, CEOs of ExxonMobil, Chevron, Halliburton and Saudi Aramco said during the ongoing World Petroleum Congress in Texas on Monday. The executives agreed that climate change should be addressed, but not to the detriment of current energy needs.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
jwnenergy.com

Oil CEOs warn that high prices jeopardize energy transition

High fossil-fuel prices may jeopardize efforts to pivot to cleaner renewable energy sources, the leader of one of Europe’s largest oil companies warned. A prolonged period of elevated prices for fuels such as natural gas “might jeopardize the development” of alternatives, TotalEnergies SE chief executive officer Patrick Pouyanne told the World Petroleum Congress on Monday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

A new warning on oil investment

A new report concludes that global spending on oil-and-gas exploration and production needs to increase greatly in coming years to ensure adequate supplies, even as demand growth slows. Driving the news: The Saudi Arabia-based International Energy Forum and the consultancy IHS Markit say investment should reach nearly $525 billion in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

241K+
Followers
251K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy