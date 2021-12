On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles lost a boring game to the New York Giants 13-7. So much for the momentum the Eagles supposedly had after the last two weeks. Their offensive effort was pitiful! Once again, they did not run the ball enough. Jalen Hurts had a really disappointing game at quarterback. After the game, they said he had a sprained ankle, but there is no obvious play where he hurt himself. So we will have to see how he is this week in the Eagles’ game against the New York Jets. The Jets have struggled for the whole season, so we can only hope that the Eagles step back up and win big this weekend.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO