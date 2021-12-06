Columnist: Real concern Olympic athletes going to China will not be safe

The United States will stage a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing to protest China’s human rights abuses, the White House announced on Monday. “The Biden administration will not send any diplomatic or official representation to the Beijing 2022 winter Olympics and Paralympic games given the PRC’s [People’s Republic of China] ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang and other human rights abuses,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a briefing. WH Press Sec. Jen Psaki confirms a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, given China's "ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity." She adds: "The athletes on Team...

