Jared Goff was arguably the NFL's worst quarterback the first 10 weeks of the season. He just won NFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 13. Good for Goff. He deserves it. Goff threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns including the game-winner as time expired last Sunday to lift the Lions to their first win of the season, 29-27 over the Vikings. He led Detroit 75 yards in the final 1:50 with no timeouts, capped off by a do-or-die dart to rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO