Agricultural producers with small-scale farms who sell locally can now get simplified insurance coverage through a new policy designed. The Department of Agriculture developed the new Micro Farm policy, which simplifies recordkeeping and covers post-production costs like washing and value-added products. Micro Farm is offered through Whole-Farm Revenue Protection and is geared to local producers. The coverage is available to producers who have a farm operation that earns an average allowable revenue of $100,000 or less, or for carryover insureds, an average allowable revenue of $125,000 or less.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO