Retailer Xhibition sets a return to Tower City Center

A Pea in the Pod is back in the brick-and-mortar business.
Two years after closing more than 500 stores, the brand has partnered with Leap, a turnkey retail operator, to open two stores. The first opened in Chicago last week and the second will open in New York today.
A Pea in the Pod and its sister brand, Motherhood Maternity, are now owned by Marquee Brands, which also owns Martha Stewart, Bruno Magli and BCBG Max Azria, among others. The...
Stan Johnson Company has completed the sale of Rock Quarry Center on Rock Quarry Road in Stockbridge, GA. The asset traded for approximately $2.8 million reflecting a 7.31% cap rate. The unanchored shopping center totals 21,600 square feet and was fully leased at the time of sale. Rock Quarry Center...
Sonic Automotive Inc., a Fortune 500 automotive retailer, has announced the opening of its new EchoPark delivery center in Baton Rouge, the company’s second in Louisiana and 33rd in the country. Sonic is working to build a nationwide distribution network that it hopes will reach 90% of the U.S. population and generate $14 billion in revenues by 2025.
Retail Value Inc. (NYSE: RVI) of Beachwood has closed another sale of a shopping center, leaving it with just two remaining on its disposition list. The company, known as RVI, announced in a news release that it sold the 406,000-square-foot Green Ridge Square, a property in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for $23.3 million in cash prior to closing costs and other closing adjustments. Net proceeds were about $22.3 million, said RVI, which in November announced it had in place a contract to sell the Grand Rapids property.
The post-holiday rush to return unwanted gifts is real. We’ve all been there: Smiling, holding a gift you are so grateful to receive but unfortunately know you will never wear or use. It has to go back to the store! And so the annual frustration begins. But the relatively minor...
A suburban Chicago shopping center anchored by a grocery store sold for $30 million, suggesting a potential rebound for retail real estate after a pandemic slump. Local investor North American Real Estate Group paid $30 million to buy Market Plaza in Glen Ellyn, 24 miles west of downtown, from New York real estate investment trust RPT Realty. The 166,572-square-foot shopping center is at 525-613 Roosevelt Road.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A new retail complex is coming to the Las Vegas Strip. Construction is underway on Project63, a retail complex at the CityCenter Complex near Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. According to Project63's website, the area will be comprised of "rare Las Vegas Strip flagship retail...
CHAMPAIGN, ILL. — Quantum Real Estate Advisors Inc. has negotiated the sale of a 24,454-square-foot retail center in Champaign for $4.3 million. Located at 2012-2032 N. Prospect Ave., the property is home to David’s Bridal, America’s Best Eyewear, Little Caesar’s Pizza, Sally Beauty and a few local tenants. Chad Firsel and Jason Lenhoff of Quantum represented the seller, Chicago-based Core Acquisitions LLC. A Milwaukee-based private real estate investor was the buyer.
GLEN ELLYN, ILL. — JLL Capital Markets has brokered the sale of Market Plaza in the Chicago suburb of Glen Ellyn for $30.2 million. Jewel-Osco anchors the 166,572-square-foot retail center. Built in 1965 and renovated in 2009, Market Plaza is home to tenants such as Ross Dress for Less, Dollar Tree, Staples, Sherwin-Williams, Sweet Basil, H&R Block, Royal Nail and Spa and Goldfish Swim School. The property sits on 12 acres along Roosevelt Road. Amy Sands, Clinton Mitchell and Michael Nieder of JLL represented the seller, RPT Realty. North American Real Estate Group was the buyer.
Just days into 2017, the parent company of struggling big box retailer Sears announced it was closing a number of its stores including its location at the Capital City Mall in Lower Allen Township. It wasn’t long before the mall announced it was replacing Sears with Dick’s Sporting Goods, a state liquor store and smaller Sears store selling mattresses and appliances.
WALKER — Developers from Lansing and Farmington Hills are partnering on a $23 million transaction to purchase Green Ridge Square retail shopping center in Walker. Lansing-based Boji Group LLC and Farmington Hills-based Bacall Companies LLC formed a joint venture and closed on the deal today, MiBiz has learned. The 214,000-square-foot retail shopping center at 3298 Alpine Ave. NW is 90-percent occupied and includes 21 clients, according to Boji Group and Bacall officials.
TRUMBULL — Lessening traffic on nearby roads, adding businesses and making cosmetic improvements were some of the issues residents and town officials said would help revitalize the Trumbull Center corridor. The comments came at a Dec. 2 meeting in which the public was invited to submit questions to town officials...
RALEIGH, NC – CTO Realty Growth Inc. has acquired a 320,600-square foot multi-tenant retail property in the Raleigh, NC suburb of Apex, NC for $70.5 million. The acquired property, Beaver Creek Crossings, is situated across 51 acres of land and is located 15 minutes south of the nation’s largest research park, Research Triangle Park.
Residential leasing launched for Landmark ‘s Centurion Union Center in September. In October, Unity Bank cut the ribbon on its expanded branch at the luxury mixed-use building. Now, the retail roster is even more robust, with six new tenants coming on board. On Dec. 2, Landmark announced a mix of...
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Moira Quinn from Charlotte Center City Partners joins Rising to talk about a few upcoming events happening in the Queen City. Celebrate the season at Truist Field’s Christmas Village, where you can enjoy a walkthrough holiday. experience with thousands of lights and trees, unique shopping, and European...
Douglas Donuts is set to open a second shop in Hiram Square II. Per lease intel, the shop will occupy suite 111, a 1,200-square-foot space. An exact opening date has not been announced, but in a phone call with What Now Atlanta, the owner said she thinks it could be “3 to 4 more months.”
KUTV — City Creek Center has everything for the holidays!. Entertainment, food, shopping, gifts, opportunities to give back and so much more await at this world-class shopping center. To learn more visit: shopcitycreekcenter.com. Follow Fresh Living on Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | TikTok | YouTube. Watch Fresh Living...
