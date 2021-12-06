ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A compromise version of the annual defense bill could drop anytime now. Here are 5 things we're watching for.

Cover picture for the articleThe House intends to pass the legislation this week. Here's the latest: The House is set to unveil a compromise version of the National Defense Authorization Act as early as today, according to a congressional aide. Leaders of the House and Senate Armed Services committees have been close to...

House clears $770 billion defense bill: Here's what's in it

House lawmakers passed a finalized version of the nearly $770 billion national defense authorization bill, or NDAA, on Tuesday night—voting 363-70 to advance the bill to the Senate, where it is expected to clear the chamber and head to President Biden’s desk for signature. The final draft of...
Daily Mail

GOP blasts Mitch McConnell over debt ceiling deal with Chuck Schumer that allows Democrats to bypass the filibuster

Some Republicans in Congress are grumbling over the deal Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell struck with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer that will allow Democrats to bypass the filibuster to raise the debt ceiling. 'There's a lot of disagreement about the proposal,' Sen. Kevin Cramer, a North Dakota Republican, told...
AFP

Congress reaches agreement to avert calamitous US debt default

US senators struck a deal Tuesday to create a one-time law allowing Democrats to lift the nation's borrowing authority and avert a catastrophic credit default without requiring votes from the opposition Republicans. The House of Representatives approved the fix in an evening vote and it is expected to be approved by the Senate in the coming days -- allowing lawmakers to avert the crisis with a simple 51-vote majority in the upper chamber. The Bipartisan Policy Center said last week it expected the United States would no longer be able to meet its debt repayment obligations between December 21 and January 28. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has put the deadline even earlier -- next Wednesday. "Nobody wants to see the US default on its debts. As Secretary Yellen has warned, a default could eviscerate everything we've done to recover from the Covid crisis," Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on the floor of the chamber.
NBC News

House Republican says party backlash for infrastructure vote 'small price to pay' as tensions simmer

After Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, R-N.Y., voted for the roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package last month, her office was inundated with angry phone calls. She wasn't alone. The 13 Republicans who voted for the legislation drew ire from the party's growing far-right flank and former President Donald Trump, who said he would support primary challengers. Phone lines were flooded, and some members got death threats. In Nassau County, New York, a man was arrested and accused of making an explicit death threat against Rep. Andrew Garbarino, R-N.Y., who voted for the infrastructure package, The Associated Press reported.
floridianpress.com

House Passes Workaround Bill To Raise Debt Ceiling

The House on Tuesday night passed a "fast-track process" bill designed to create a one-time speeding approval of debt ceiling, giving Senate Democrats the ability to raise the debt limit all on their own and passing with only a simple majority of 51 votes. The vote was 222-212. Only one...
POLITICO

Why this Democrat voted against the NDAA

With help from Connor O’Brien, Bryan Bender and Daniel Lippman. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Rep. TOM MALINOWSKI (D-N.J.) was one of 70 House members to vote against the National Defense Authorization Act on Tuesday night, explaining in a joint statement with two other lawmakers that he couldn’t green-light the bill as measures to “fight against autocracy and corruption around the world” were quietly stripped out in conference.
UPI News

Bob Dole to lie in state in Capitol Rotunda Thursday

Dec. 6 (UPI) -- Congressional leaders on Monday announced that former U.S. senator and Republican presidential and vice presidential candidate, Bob Dole, will lie in state in the Capitol Rotunda Thursday. Dole, who represented Kansas in the Senate for 27 years including 11 as the Republican leader, died in his...
The Atlantic

Why Mitch McConnell Caved Again

For the second time this fall, the Senate’s proud king of obstruction is caving to the Democrats. Two months ago today, Mitch McConnell sent President Joe Biden a letter containing a warning so important that he repeated it three times in five paragraphs. The Senate Republican leader vowed that he would “not be a party to any future effort” to help Democrats lift the debt ceiling—a necessary step that Congress must take to avoid an economically damaging default. The two-page missive was the closest that the famously taciturn McConnell gets to firing off an angry tweet. He accused Senate Democrats of mismanagement, incompetence, and “childish behavior.” Their leadership was so feckless, he wrote, that McConnell had no choice but to rescue them from their own ineptitude and facilitate a temporary extension of federal borrowing authority. Never again, McConnell promised the president.
POLITICO

Votes, votes, votes: House conservatives are asking for roll-call tallies on even GOP-led bills, creating a floor pileup.

And a massive headache: There could be up to 31 roll-call votes today!. What's happening: Conservative lawmakers are seeking recorded votes on every bill sitting on the House's "suspensions calendar," reserved for noncontroversial legislation. That includes bills authored by Republicans. It's making for an epic late afternoon of voting — up to 31 votes are possible.
POLITICO

Senate Finance to scrutinize Amazon, data brokers

With help from Steven Overly, Emily Birnbaum and Pieter Haeck. Editor’s Note: Morning Tech is a free version of POLITICO Pro Technology's morning newsletter, which is delivered to our subscribers each morning at 6 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Act on the news with POLITICO Pro.
Keene Sentinel

House adopts bill opening door for lawmakers to raise debt ceiling, after Democrats, Republicans strike deal

Top Democrats and Republicans signaled Tuesday they had clinched a deal to raise the country’s debt ceiling, settling on a complicated legislative maneuver to help them stave off another high-stakes battle and prevent the U.S. government from experiencing a catastrophic default. The apparent compromise arrived eight days before a...
