Regina Hicks has signed a multi-year overall deal with Netflix, Variety has learned. Hicks is the co-creator and co-showrunner of the Netflix multi-cam comedy “The Upshaws” starring Wanda Sykes and Mike Epps. The show debuted in May and was renewed for a second season in June. Under her deal, Hicks will create, write and produce new series and projects for Netflix. She has already set up her first project for development under the deal: an untitled comedy series that Hicks will writer, showrun, and executive produce with President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground. Tonia Davis and Ada Chiaghana will...

