ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Photos: Alpha Kappa Alpha Hosts Ugly Sweater Game Night

By Patrick Smoker
albionpleiad.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday night, the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority (AKA) Sigma Zeta Chapter hosted an ugly sweater game night in the Kellogg...

www.albionpleiad.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sheridan Press

CHAPS plans Ugly Sweater 5k

SHERIDAN — CHAPS Equine Assisted Therapy has organized its fifth annual Ugly Sweater 5k for Dec. 4 at 10 a.m. The event will begin and end in Thorne-Rider Park. Prizes will be available for youth, men, women and dogs. Attendees will also have the chance to take a photo with a CHAPS pony.
SHERIDAN, WY
theintelligencer.com

Trinity Lutheran to host annual Ugly Sweater 5k

EDWARDSVILLE – Trinity Lutheran Ministries will host its annual Christmas Ugly Sweater 5k at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 600 Water St. Registration costs $35, is open until the time of the event and includes a long-sleeve shirt and a “swag bag.”. Proceeds, similar to past events, will...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
1051thebounce.com

Ugly Sweater Contest

Show off your ugly holiday sweater below by submitting a photo of you wearing it and you will be entered to win a $25 gift certificate to Buddy’s Pizza!. Contest details: For this contest, enter between 10:00am on 12/06/21 and 11:59pm on 12/31/21, by visiting 1051thebounce.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on 1/03/22 and upon verification, will receive a $25 Buddy’s Pizza gift certificate. The Approximate Retail Value (ÒARVÓ) is $25. Up to ONE (1) prize winner will be selected as described. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WMGC. WMGC’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.
APPAREL
erwinrecord.net

Taproom to host Ugly Sweater party

Do you think you have the ugliest Christmas sweater?. Put that confidence to the test and wear the sweater to the Ugly Sweater Party at Union Street Taproom on Friday, Dec. 10. The event will last from 5 p.m. to midnight. The event will also feature karaoke, a food truck...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alpha Kappa Alpha#Kappa#Family Game Night#Kellogg
Telegraph

Ugly Sweater run set in Edwardsville

EDWARDSVILLE – Trinity Lutheran Ministries in Edwardsville will host its annual CHRISTmas Ugly Sweater 5K on Saturday, Dec. 11, with proceeds continuing to benefit local charities. This year's run features a new route as well as Christmas music and decorations, an ugly Christmas sweater competition, hot chocolate and cookies at...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
uticaphoenix.net

Boosie Slammed For Wearing Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Jacket

It looks like Boosie is in hot water, again, only this time it’s with members of Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity. The 39-year-old rapper recently showed off his brand-new windbreaker jacket on social media, though he probably didn’t anticipate that the 27-second clip would result in backlash. “Check this out, and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
southernminn.com

Beau Chant Community Choir rehearses on Ugly Christmas Sweater night

Time is running out to get tickets for the Beau Chant Community Choir concerts on Dec.11 and 12. The nearly sold out concert “Light, Love, and Joy after Darkness” begins at 7 p.m. at Divine Mercy Church, 139 Mercy Dr., Faribault. The choir set their formal black attire aside and...
FARIBAULT, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
wcsx.com

Ugly Sweater Contest

Show off your ugly holiday sweater below by submitting a photo of you wearing it and you will be entered to win a $25 gift certificate to Buddy’s Pizza!. Contest details: For this contest, enter between 10:00am on 12/06/21 and 11:59pm on 12/31/21, by visiting WCSX.com and completing the online entry form. Station will randomly select winner(s) on 1/03/22 and upon verification, will receive a $25 Buddy’s Pizza gift certificate. The Approximate Retail Value (ÒARVÓ) is $25. Up to ONE (1) prize winner will be selected as described. You must be 18 years or older to enter. Courtesy of WCSX. WCSX’s General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.
APPAREL
sandiegofoodfinds.com

Ugly Sweater Bash

Third Avenue Village is kicking-off the holiday season with its first Ugly Sweater Bash!. Grab your favorite ugly sweater and join Third Avenue Village on Saturday, December 11 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. for an evening of festive fun. This jam-packed event will feature fun for the whole family, including complementary plush stockings for kids to fill with treats and goodies, a holiday movie-themed scavenger hunt, access to discounts and specials from local businesses, and a way to give back to the community. Guests are encouraged to don their best ugly sweater and support the community by bringing along a new, unwrapped toy which can be dropped off at the check in booth at Third and Park. Upon check in, attendees can collect a scavenger hunt map highlighting local discounts from participating businesses, and join the 50/50 raffle for a chance to win cash and other fun prizes. Make sure to swing by with friends and family and enjoy live musical entertainment, themed photo ops along Third Avenue and much more!
LIFESTYLE
newkirkherald.com

NMS Ugly Sweater Contest

Newkirk Middle School students voted, counted and validated the ballots for the teacher with the ugliest holiday sweater, and presented the awards to the teachers. The students chose Tracer Burgess, left, as having the “Ugliest Sweater” at the school. Also honored were Kayla Ailey with “Uglier Sweater”and Ali Carpenter as having an “Ugly Sweater” in third place.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy