Photos: Alpha Kappa Alpha Hosts Ugly Sweater Game Night

Third Avenue Village is kicking-off the holiday season with its first Ugly Sweater Bash!. Grab your favorite ugly sweater and join Third Avenue Village on Saturday, December 11 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. for an evening of festive fun. This jam-packed event will feature fun for the whole family, including complementary plush stockings for kids to fill with treats and goodies, a holiday movie-themed scavenger hunt, access to discounts and specials from local businesses, and a way to give back to the community. Guests are encouraged to don their best ugly sweater and support the community by bringing along a new, unwrapped toy which can be dropped off at the check in booth at Third and Park. Upon check in, attendees can collect a scavenger hunt map highlighting local discounts from participating businesses, and join the 50/50 raffle for a chance to win cash and other fun prizes. Make sure to swing by with friends and family and enjoy live musical entertainment, themed photo ops along Third Avenue and much more!

LIFESTYLE ・ 4 DAYS AGO