Larry G. Noeldner

Longtime Fox News anchor Chris Wallace announced Sunday that he is leaving his Sunday news show, and CNN quickly announced he would be joining their new streaming service. "After 18 years, this is my final 'Fox News Sunday,'" Wallace said. "It is the last time — and I say this with real sadness — we will meet like this. Eighteen years ago, the bosses here at Fox promised me they would never interfere with a guest I booked or a question I asked. And they kept that promise."
Washington (CNN) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows sent an email saying the National Guard would be present to 'protect pro Trump people' in the lead up to the US Capitol insurrection, according to a new contempt report released by the January 6 committee Sunday night.
Baytown, Texas — One person was killed and at least 13 others were wounded Sunday evening in a drive-by shooting during a candlelight vigil near Houston, authorities said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said it happened around 6:40 p.m. when about 50 people were gathered for a celebration of life in Baytown, about 25 miles west of Houston. It wasn't clear who the event was honoring, according to CBS Houston affiliate KHOU-TV.
Vicente Fernández, the iconic Mexican singer, actor and film producer whose mighty baritone voice helped elevate mariachi music to an art form died, early Sunday morning at a hospital in Guadalajara, Mexico. He was 81 years old. According to statements posted by his medical team on his official Instagram...
EILAT, Israel (AP) — Harnaaz Sandhu of India was crowned the 70th Miss Universe on Sunday, topping a field of some 80 contestants in a pageant that was touched by politics and the pandemic. The previously reigning Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, crowned her successor, a Bollywood actress,...
California Gov. Gavin Newsom said he plans to use the same tactic as Texas' abortion law to target assault rifle sales after the Supreme Court declined to block enforcement of the law. Newsom said in a statement Saturday that he has directed his staff to collaborate with the Legislature and...
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — The most dramatic Formula One season in years ended, of course, in one of the most dramatic finishes possible when Max Verstappen snatched the world championship away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP. Mercedes...
Anne Rice, the novelist whose lush, best-selling gothic tales, including "Interview With a Vampire," reinvented the blood-drinking immortals as tragic antiheroes, has died. She was 80. Rice died late Saturday due to complications from a stroke, her son Christopher Rice announced on her Facebook page and his Twitter page. "As...
A Texas judge said Thursday the enforcement mechanism behind the nation's strictest abortion law — which rewards lawsuits against violators by awarding judgments of $10,000 — is unconstitutional in a narrow ruling that still leaves a near-total ban on abortions in place. State District Judge David Peeples of...
WASHINGTON — Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has refused to comply with a congressional subpoena for documents issued by the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, according to a letter from Navarro released by the panel. In his refusal, Navarro cited a "direct order" from former President...
