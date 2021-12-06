ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Seahawks: Best and worst PFF grades from Week 13 win

By Tim Weaver
 6 days ago
The Seahawks won the wackiest game we’ve seen in years on Sunday, defeating the 49ers 30-23 to earn just their second W at home this year.

Here are the team’s best and worst Pro Football Focus grades on both sides of the ball for Week 13, with a bonus for special teams in light of a magnificent game.

Top five grades on offense

[ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]

This offense is still broken in many ways. However, quarterback Russell Wilson is clearly improving each week and the wide receiver corps remains the greatest strength of this roster.

RB Travis Homer: 82.5

WR Dee Eskridge: 77.9

OT Duane Brown: 76.5

WR Tyler Lockett: 72.0

WR D.K. Metcalf: 71.3

Bottom five grades on offense

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Tight end Gerald Everett committed three turnovers, naturally earning him the lowest grade of the week. Right tackle Jake Curhan also struggled something awful taking over for an injured Kyle Fuller at left guard.

TE Gerald Everett: 28.4

OL Jake Curhan: 28.6

RB Adrian Peterson: 39.8

WR Freddie Swain: 45.6

LG Kyle Fuller: 47.8

Top five grades on defense

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Niners mostly dominated in the trenches, with a few exceptions. One was EDGE Carlos Dunlap, who had a great bounce-back game after several duds in a row, posting a sack for a safety plus a clutch PBU.

DE Carlos Dunlap: 76.1

DT Bryan Mone: 70.2

DT Poona Ford: 69.7

DE Benson Mayowa: 69.7

CB Sidney Jones: 66.3

Bottom five grades on defense

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle is still having trouble in the slot – one of several positions they’ll need to address in next year’s NFL draft. Ugo Amadi had a rough outing, as did the strong safeties.

SCB Ugo Amadi: 28.8

SS Jamal Adams: 28.9

DE Kerry Hyder Jr.: 34.0

DE Darrell Taylor: 36.6

SS Ryan Neal: 46.5

Top five grades on special teams

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

Normally we don’t include special teams grades. And yet this phase was too good to ignore this week. Travis Homer made the splashy plays, but Nick Bellore deserves credit for another excellent under-the-radar performance.

FB Nick Bellore: 90.4

DE Darrell Taylor: 79.3

LB Cody Barton: 77.3

WR Penny Hart: 74.7

DE Alton Robinson: 70.5

