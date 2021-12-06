Pete Carroll: Seahawks all getting COVID-19 vaccination booster shots

Competing in the NFL is difficult enough under ordinary circumstances. These days, teams also have to navigate a deadly pandemic, keeping their players and staff safe so they can do their jobs without endangering others.

No team has done a better job of avoiding the dangers of COVID-19 than these Seahawks. The team incredibly went the entire 2020 season without a single COVID-19 case. There’s only been one so far this year when tight end Gerald Everett tested positive. Everett is vaccinated, though and returned after missing two games. Now, coach Pete Carroll says the entire team is getting booster shots today.

This continues to be a good look for Carroll and his team. The football element pales in comparison to the good example being set.

It’s also probably worth mentioning that the Packers are no longer the No. 1 seed in the NFC because Aaron Rodgers handled his situation so poorly.