ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Long Branch, NJ

Prof. Rhett: “How Islam is Portrayed in Comics” Jan. 13

monmouth.edu
 5 days ago

Maryanne Rhett, Ph.D., professor of History and Anthropology, will present a K-12 teacher training webinar, “How Islam is Portrayed in Comics,” on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 7 p.m. Rhett will discuss how Islam and Muslims have...

www.monmouth.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Jewish Press

Portraying Our Sages As Fallible

A classic story found in the book of Shmuel deals with the sin of King David. According to the simple interpretation of the text, David, peering at a nearby rooftop, sees a beautiful woman bathing. Despite the fact that she is married and her husband is in battle fighting for Israel, David invites her to his castle and has relations with her. The woman, whose name is Bat-Sheva, becomes pregnant. King David, in order to “cover up” his misdeed, recalls Bat-Sheva’s husband Uriah from battle. David’s plan is to have Uriah renew his relationship with his wife and hopefully hide the fact that the baby that is growing inside Bat-Sheva’s womb actually belongs to King David.
RELIGION
Austin Chronicle

Review: Portrayal of Guilt

Christfucker (Run for Cover) Metallic hardcore created "crossover," but how to brand a DIY liquefaction of black metal, proto-metal, death metal, grindcore, and post-industrial noise? "I just say punk," Matt King schooled the Chronicle back in January. "To me, punk is complete freedom." Slam-dunking another red-letter year of new millennial...
AUSTIN, TX
ktep.org

FOCUS ON CAMPUS - Dr. Kruszewski and Prof. Beata Halicka

Host Louie Saenz talks with Dr. Z. Anthony Kruszewski and Professor Beata Halicka. A new book by Beata Halicka, Ph.D., about retired political science professor Z. Anthony Kruszewski, Ph.D., focuses on Kruszewski's exploits as a Polish resistance fighter during World War II and his 50 years as an internationally known, award-winning educator at UTEP.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
eaglenationonline.com

Review: “Thappad” portrays how domestic violence shapes the lives of women

“Thappad,” which means The Slap in Hindi, is an Indian film released in 2020 which surrounds the decisions made by three women and their connections to one another after the main character, Amrita (played by Taapsee Pannu), is slapped in the face by her husband in front of a group of people at a party.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Long Branch, NJ
Emerald Media

Comics journalism: ‘Challenge what we know and how we know it’

The somber faces of refugees look back at you, each pen stroke highlighting the emotions within. Their faces may seem familiar, but they aren’t portrayed in mainstream media in detail like this. Each crease and curve reflects what some may not see in a photograph: the full emotion in each face, depicted by artists focused on each subject’s story and complexion.
COMICS
shu.edu

Inside the Core with Prof. Allan Wright

On Wednesday, December 1, at 4 p.m. the Scholars' Forum in the Catholic Intellectual Tradition welcomes Prof. Allan Wright, Adjunct Professor in ICSST and the Department of Catholic Studies at Seton Hall University. A specialist in Catholic theology, Professor Wright teaches the courses, Spirituality of Sports: A Catholic Perspective and The Parables of Jesus: Models of Evangelization. He is also the Academic Dean of Evangelization for the Diocese of Paterson, NJ located in Madison, NJ at St. Paul Inside the Walls-The Catholic Center for Evangelization at Bayley-Ellerd.
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ
stjohnsource.com

UVI President Hall Eulogizes Prof. David Edgecombe

It is with deep sadness that I officially inform you that one of our recently retired professors, David Edgecombe, died on Nov. 19. Professor Edgecombe was a member of the UVI family for 30 years. He taught English, theatre and communication courses, as well as served as executive director for the Reichhold Center for the Arts. He was an outstanding and prolific playwright. It is impossible to think about Reichhold Center and the Little Theatre on the Orville E. Kean Campus on St. Thomas and not think about Prof. Edgecombe.
COLLEGES
The Drum

‘Regardless of how woke a brand is, portraying intersectionality is tricky’

As part of The Drum‘s Deep Dive into Marketing and the Marginalized, Elvis strategy director Camilla Yates asks: “If there’s a clear business benefit to representing intersectionality within advertising, why aren’t more brands doing it?”. I asked a representative sample of 500 UK adults whether they...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islam#Unc#History And Anthropology#Muslims#Humanities#The Duke Unc Consortium#Middle East Studies
HuffingtonPost

I'm Black But Look White. Here Are The Horrible Things White People Feel Safe Telling Me.

I was outside my house gardening a few weekends ago when a neighbor, whom I had known for almost 30 years, stopped by so I could pet his large, fluffy dogs. I took my gloves off, squatted down to give the dogs a really good scratching around their ears and felt the sun on my back. What could be better? And then my neighbor said: “Why do you have a ‘Black Lives Matter’ sign on your front lawn when all those people do is kill each other?”
SOCIETY
Black Enterprise

Nigerian Medical Student, Self-Taught Artist, Goes Viral After Posting Illustration Of Black Baby In the Womb

A medical student from Nigeria took it upon himself to solve a major problem in the healthcare industry—lack of Black representation in textbooks and diagrams. Chidiebere Sunday Ibe, 25, recently went viral after posting an illustration he created of a Black mother and fetus on social media. The first-year student at Ukraine’s Kyiv Medical University taught himself to draw while on lockdown and has been spreading the message of medical equity and inclusion ever since, Artnet.com reported.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of North Carolina
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
dexerto.com

Twitch streamer K1KA dies aged 21

Twitch streamer K1KA has sadly passed away at the tender age of 21, family and friends have confirmed on Thursday, December 9. Serbian streamer K1KA, who described herself as an “Ex semi-pro CS:GO player who’s now learning to play League of Legends,” was just 21 at the time of her passing.
ENTERTAINMENT
rice.edu

Rice profs among historic Greek heroes

A couple of Rice University professors are among 63 Greek physicians and biomedical researchers from the past 200 years honored as part of the nation’s bicentennial. K.C. Nicolaou, the Harry C. and Olga K. Wiess Professor of Chemistry, and Antonios Mikos, the Louis Calder Professor of Bioengineering and of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, are among scientists chosen as part of the nation’s 1821-2021 Initiative celebration.
COLLEGES
cityonahillpress.com

Consider a Comic

I have always been fascinated by the concept of memories, big and small, and what they mean to people. Even a story shared by a stranger can be relatable if the listener opens their ears and finds moments where they can relate. Autobiographical comics and graphic memoirs have held my...
COMICS
Fatherly

YouTube Superstars Rhett & Link Share How They Romance Their Wives With Humor

This article was produced in partnership with Pandora Jewelry. Fact: Any partner who’s ever told you they were fine with a romantic love letter in lieu of a gift was lying. Also a fact: A romantic note paired with the perfect gift will win you points that will last you into the New Year and beyond. Such a note shouldn’t recount your entire epic love story — there’s only so much paper real estate on fine stationery — so a short and sweet encapsulation of the unique love you’ve found is all you need. In Found Love: Gift Notes, we asked fathers to share a quick tip on how to say a lot to the mother of their children in only a few words.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
denverurbanspectrum.com

Portraying Nala in The Lion King is Amazing

Kayla Cyphers talks about her role as she prepares to bring it to Denver. Kayla Cyphers, a Southern California native, has never experienced Colorado snow. As a cast member for Disney’s The Lion King, Cyphers has been traveling around the country and is excited to see what winter in Colorado is like.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy