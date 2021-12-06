Prof. Rhett: “How Islam is Portrayed in Comics” Jan. 13

A classic story found in the book of Shmuel deals with the sin of King David. According to the simple interpretation of the text, David, peering at a nearby rooftop, sees a beautiful woman bathing. Despite the fact that she is married and her husband is in battle fighting for Israel, David invites her to his castle and has relations with her. The woman, whose name is Bat-Sheva, becomes pregnant. King David, in order to “cover up” his misdeed, recalls Bat-Sheva’s husband Uriah from battle. David’s plan is to have Uriah renew his relationship with his wife and hopefully hide the fact that the baby that is growing inside Bat-Sheva’s womb actually belongs to King David.

RELIGION ・ 2 DAYS AGO