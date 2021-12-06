Despite The Recent Movie’s Ending, Producers Say James Bond ‘Will Be Back’

If you haven’t seen the newest James Bond film, No Time to Die, yet, be aware this article contains spoilers. Now, let’s get into it! Despite the explosive ending to the film where it appears that Daniel Craig’s James Bond has died, producer Barbara Broccoli says that fans shouldn’t be too worried quite yet.

In a recent interview, she said that James Bond “will be back.” Fans can’t believe that he would survive that explosion and the end credits didn’t show him per usual, but Barbara assured them, “We’ll figure that one out.” She added, “You can rest assured James Bond will be back.”

Producer assures worried fans James Bond ‘will be back’

NO TIME TO DIE, from left: Lea Seydoux, Daniel Craig as James Bond, 2021. ph: Nicola Dove / © MGM / © Danjaq / Courtesy Everett Collection

This news comes after Daniel Craig announced his retirement from playing the character. The movie studio is now searching for his replacement. There have been many rumors that Bond may be a woman moving forward but nothing has been confirmed. Lashana Lynch, who appeared in No Time to Die, seems to be a frontrunner if they go with a woman. However, MGM said the role is still “wide open.”

NO TIME TO DIE, Daniel Craig as James Bond, 2021. ph: Nicola Dove / © MGM / © Danjaq / Courtesy Everett Collection

An MGM executive revealed, “We’ve had very early preliminary conversations with Barbara and Michael. But we wanted Daniel to have his last hurrah.” There are also rumors that actors Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, and Idris Elba could potentially take over as the next Bond.

NO TIME TO DIE, Daniel Craig as James Bond, 2020. ph: Nicola Dove / © MGM / courtesy Everett Collection

Who do you think should play the next Bond? It is definitely an important role that could spawn many films to come. In case you missed it, check out the trailer for No Time to Die below: