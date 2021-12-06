ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luka Doncic (ankle) questionable for Mavericks' Tuesday game

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dallas Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic (ankle) as questionable for Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets....

www.numberfire.com

Los Angeles Daily News

Clippers rally to force OT, but fall to Luka Doncic, Mavericks

LOS ANGELES — Familiar playoff foes, the Clippers and Dallas Mavericks got together Tuesday and got Staples Center’s pulse pounding in a regular-season tilt as if there was a postseason series at stake. Luka Doncic returned for Tuesday’s rematch to rekindle some of the intensity of the teams’ recent playoff...
numberfire.com

Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) questionable Wednesday for Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks center Kristaps Porzingis (right ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game versus the New Orleans Pelicans. Porzingis injured his ankle during Monday's game and had to leave early, but X-rays came back negative. Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith will be in line for more minutes if Porzingis winds up not playing.
NBC Sports

Three things to know: Luka Doncic just makes the game look easy

LOS ANGELES — Three Things is NBC’s five-days-a-week wrap-up of the night before in the NBA. Check out NBCSports.com every weekday morning to catch up on what you missed the night before plus the rumors, drama, and dunks going that make the NBA great. 1) Luka Doncic just makes the...
NBA Analysis Network

Luka Doncic Makes Major Impact vs Clippers In Return For Mavericks

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic injured his left ankle and knee near the end of the team’s victory over the Denver Nuggets on November 15th. Dallas couldn’t have lost him at a worse time, as they were set to play two-game road sets against the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers for four games — two of the NBA’s tougher teams.
Dallas News

A list of every single triple-double by Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic

Editor’s note: This story will be continually updated. Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has little interest in discussing his stats, but is undoubtedly a triple-double machine. More like a triple-double waiting to happen. As of November 29, 2021, Doncic has recorded 40 career triple-doubles against 20 of the NBA’s 30...
NESN

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are both out of Saturday's game against the Grizzlies

Saturday afternoon, the Mavericks PR broke the news that Dallas will be without Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis, and Willie Cauley-Stein for their game against the Grizzlies. Losing Doncic and Porzingis is a massive blow to the Mavs because they are one and two in scoring for the team. Doncic leads Dallas with 25.4 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists. In comparison, Porzingis is right behind him with 19.7 points per game, eight rebounds, and 1.7 blocks. Doncic is sidelined with a left ankle injury, Porzingis has a bruised left knee, and Cauley-Stein is out for personal reasons. The Mavericks sit in fifth place in the Western Conference and are four and six over their last ten games. Memphis is currently -116 over at FanDuel Sportsbook, which looks a lot more attractive considering Dallas is without its two stars.
FOX Sports

Doncic and the Mavericks take on the Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks (10-9, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-17, 14th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic leads Dallas into a matchup with New Orleans. He ranks eighth in the league averaging 25.5 points per game. The Pelicans are 5-9 against Western Conference opponents. New...
batonrougenews.net

Mavericks face prospect of sidelined Luka Doncic vs. Nets

Surviving any game without Luka Doncic is difficult enough for the Dallas Mavericks. Adding the absence of Kristaps Porzingis makes the challenge a little more daunting. The Mavericks hope to avoid seeing their stars in street clothes for the second straight game Tuesday when they host the Brooklyn Nets. Doncic...
numberfire.com

Mavericks' Frank Ntilikina (calf) probable Friday

Dallas Mavericks point guard Frank Ntilikina (calf) has been upgraded to probable for Friday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Ntilikina was previously listed as questionable. He missed the previous four games and is averaging 14.1 minutes per contest on the year. numberFire's models project Frank for 7.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com

Sterling Brown (foot) questionable for Mavericks on Tuesday

Dallas Mavericks guard Sterling Brown is listed as questionable to play Tuesday in the team's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown is dealing with left soot soreness, and as a result, his status for Tuesday night is up in the air. Keep an eye out for updates ahead of the 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff.
thesmokingcuban.com

Where the Mavericks went wrong in the 2021 offseason: Can they fix it?

Dallas Mavericks failed to address center position this offseason. New head coach Jason Kidd made it clear during training camp that he viewed Kristaps Porzingis as a four and planned to start him next to a traditional big man. The Mavs have done just that this season with disastrous results....
Bleacher Report

Luka Doncic Ruled out for Mavericks' Game vs. Grizzlies with Ankle Injury

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss at least one game with an ankle injury. The Mavs public relations staff announced on Twitter that Doncic won't play on Saturday against the Memphis Grizzlies with a sore left ankle. Saturday marks the second night of a back-to-back for the Mavericks. They...
