ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middleport, OH

Christmas in Middleport

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JHJIB_0dFWoICP00
A pair of horses in Middleport’s lighted Christmas parade on Saturday evening. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

MIDDLEPORT — Crowds came out on Saturday evening for the Middleport Christmas Parade.

The lighted parade ran through town to bring in the Christmas season. After the parade, Santa greeted children at Dave Diles Park with treats such as cookies, hot chocolate, cider and popcorn.

The Meigs High School Marching Band, Meigs Community Band, River City Players and the Gallia Meigs Performing Arts had performances at the park as well.

The evening was concluded with a candle lighting to the popular Christmas song, “Silent Night.”

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Senate votes to nix Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses

The Senate on Wednesday voted to nix President Biden ’s vaccine mandate for larger businesses, handing Republicans a symbolic win. Senators voted 52-48 on the resolution, which needed a simple majority to be approved. Democratic Sens. Jon Tester (Mont.) and Joe Manchin (W.Va.) voted with Republicans, giving it enough support to be sent to the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

Meadows suing Pelosi, Jan. 6 committee

Former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol as he faces a likely contempt referral for refusing to cooperate with the panel. In a civil complaint filed Wednesday afternoon, Meadows's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Middleport, OH
Local
Ohio Society
The Hill

GOP working to lock down votes on McConnell debt deal

Senate Republicans on Wednesday are working to lock down votes within their conference to pave the way for bypassing the filibuster on a debt ceiling vote. As part of the agreement, the Senate will take an initial vote Thursday on a bill that prevents Medicare cuts and greenlights a one-time exemption from the filibuster for a subsequent debt ceiling bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Song#Hot Chocolate#Meigs Community Band#River City Players#Ohio Valley Publishing
The Daily Sentinel

The Daily Sentinel

Pomeroy, OH
511
Followers
8
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Sentinel

Comments / 0

Community Policy