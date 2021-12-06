Christmas in Middleport

A pair of horses in Middleport’s lighted Christmas parade on Saturday evening. Kayla (Hawthorne) Dunham | OVP

MIDDLEPORT — Crowds came out on Saturday evening for the Middleport Christmas Parade.

The lighted parade ran through town to bring in the Christmas season. After the parade, Santa greeted children at Dave Diles Park with treats such as cookies, hot chocolate, cider and popcorn.

The Meigs High School Marching Band, Meigs Community Band, River City Players and the Gallia Meigs Performing Arts had performances at the park as well.

The evening was concluded with a candle lighting to the popular Christmas song, “Silent Night.”

© 2021 Ohio Valley Publishing, all rights reserved.