GB News guest says hackers to blame after raunchy WhatsApp message from ‘Suzie Sub’ appeared on website

A GB News guest says he’s the target of malicious hackers who uploaded an X-rated video to his website which was widely circulated on social media.

On Monday, Dr Samuel White, a locum GP, spoke to anchor Patrick Christys defending what he’s said in the past about Covid-19, free speech and the “potential spread of misinformation”.

A clip of the interview was later posted to Dr White’s website, which appeared to have been screen-recorded on an Apple device.

Part-way through the interview, however, a WhatsApp message appears on screen from a ‘Suzie Sub’, with the message: “As you rest just give a thought to using me for your pleasure. Having me on my knees doing whatever you say.”

The WhatsApp message in question (GB News)

A spokesman for Dr White told Indy100 that hackers were to blame, and that he was unsurprised by the move as he is now the target of smear campaigns.

On Monday afternoon, all traces of Dr White’s social media and website presence had seemingly been wiped from the internet.

But someone who spotted the video downloaded it and reshared it on Twitter, where it was widely circulated.

Earlier this year, Dr White had conditions placed on his General Medical Council registration which restricted how he could discuss Covid-19.

But he later won a High Court appeal, in which his barrister Francis Hoar said he had an “unblemished career” and held beliefs which are informed by “libertarian principles”.

Ruling, Mr Justice Dove said there had been “an error of law and a clear misdirection” in the GMC tribunal’s decision-making process.

As a result, their moves were “clearly wrong and cannot stand”.