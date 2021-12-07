ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Find Christmas Lights Displays On Long Island

By Nicole Valinote
 1 day ago
Some Long Islanders have gone all out with their Christmas lights displays this year.

Here are some spots you can check out if you're looking to brighten your night -- literally.

The Colby Christmas House: This carnival scene and Santa's workshop display, located on Colby Drive in Kings Park, will be open through the month of December. This year, the owners are accepting donations to Long Island Cares Food Bank.

Lights to a Beat: This spot is one to check out if you're looking for a music and lights show. The house is located at 4 Lincoln St. in Garden City and hosts shows from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

WI Christmas House on Pace Dr S: This Christmas light display has been a family tradition for decades. The massive lights display is located at 40 Pace Dr. S. in West Islip. The family collects donations for the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Schepanski Family Display: This display features a wide array of blow-up snowmen, reindeer, penguins and more. It's located at 214 Lawrence Lane in Glen Cove.

3V Lights: This lights display/show is located at 44 Mills Road in Stony Brook and will be lit up through Tuesday, Jan. 4. It runs from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on weekends.

5th Street Christmas Lights: This colorful display is located at 8A 5th St. in Ronkonkoma, and lights are turned on daily from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. The homeowners will also be hosting an outdoor event on Saturday, Dec. 11, for people to take photos with Santa. Visitors are encouraged to donate to Mended Little Hearts of Long Island.

Lights on Liberty Street: This display will light up the area from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1. The display will be located at 119 Liberty St. in Deer Park.

1051 Harrow Road in Franklin Square: This home display features a wide variety of statues and flashing lights. The owner who set up the display said the goal is to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Find more displays to visit on the Christmas lights Long Island map Facebook group.

Did we miss one? Email nvalinote@dailyvoice.com with more light displays on Long Island.

