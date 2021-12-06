ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Braces For King Tides

By Rebekah Gonzalez
Newsradio 600 KOGO
Newsradio 600 KOGO
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDsPS_0dFWnynM00
Photo: Getty Images

King tides are rolling into San Diego county beaches, swelling some local bays, reports NBC7 .

The King Tides are caused by the alignment of the Earth, moon, and sun that create extremely high tides.

According to NBC7 , this is also a reminder of California's rising sea levels .

In years past, the high tide has caused flooding in Imperial Beach and La Jolla Shores.

City of San Diego workers have set up berms along beaches and bays to keep most of the water away from homes and businesses.

On Saturday morning (December 4) a group of volunteers gathered at Rose Creek near Mission Bay to document the change to the creek's shoreline.

The event was part of the California King Tides Project. Residents across the California coast are uploading videos and photos to help the state keep track of the changing coastline.

“What’s really striking is how high the tide is coming. It’s interacting with our bike paths and our roads,” Andrew Meyer , Director of Conservation at The San Diego Audubon Society told NBC7 . “It really starts affecting our Mission Bay High School, it starts affecting our Barnard Elementary School."

King Tides are not caused by rising sea levels, but they do serve as a preview for what's to come in the San Diego area.

NBC7 reports that the City of San Diego is projected to see a rise between 1.2 and 2.8 feet by the year 2050.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
State
California State
City
Imperial Beach, CA
Local
California Government
Imperial Beach, CA
Government
San Diego, CA
Government
City
La Jolla, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tides#Beaches#La Jolla Shores#Volunteers#San Diego Braces For#Mission Bay High School#Barnard Elementary School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Newsradio 600 KOGO

Newsradio 600 KOGO

San Diego, CA
2K+
Followers
827
Post
529K+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego's Breaking News Station, NewsRadio AM 600 KOGO featuring San Diego's Morning News with Ted and LaDona, Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Carl DeMaio with Lou Penrose, Darren Smith & Jack Cronin, and Coast to Coast with George Noory.

 https://kogo.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy