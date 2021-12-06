ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

3 Easy Ways to Make a Bow for a Wreath or Present

By Mariah Thomas
goodhousekeeping.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDIY crafts are a great way to spice up the holiday season. From sewing together the perfect 90's themed scrunchie to crocheting a Christmas stocking to gift or mount, there are plenty of family or solo activities to try out (including do-it yourself Christmas cards for a personal touch)....

www.goodhousekeeping.com

Comments / 0

Related
countryliving.com

This is the exact date you should put up your Christmas decorations

The festive season is right around the corner, but what is the exact date Brits should be putting up their Christmas decorations?. According to electrical wholesaler ERF, most households will deck the halls on Sunday 28th November this year — exactly 27 days before Christmas day. It might seem early for some, but this fits in with traditions that decorations should be put up at the beginning of Advent (four weeks before Christmas).
LIFESTYLE
SPY

The 25 Most Unique Gifts From Uncommon Goods Will Make You Feel Like Santa Claus

It can be tough to find creative holiday gifts, especially when you’ve been shopping for the same people every Christmas as far back as you can remember. You never want to purchase something your giftee already has and the surprise can be ruined if you ask too many questions. Thankfully, you can find some great gifts from Uncommon Goods that your family and friends are unlikely to have already or expect.  Uncommon Goods has a vast collection of unordinary gift ideas, promising a one-of-a-kind find every time. From sand art to candles to personalized treasures, finding unique gifts from Uncommon Goods...
SHOPPING
Sun-Journal

How to make an evergreen wreath

Get 3-foot branches of white pine or balsam fir. Trim them to about 6 inches. Get floral wire at a craft or floral shop. Pick out a few brightly colored items such as berries, holly and pinecones. Get a sturdy wire coat hanger and fashion it into a circle. Or...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC News

Why Our Place's Home Cook Duo is the perfect cooking gift

Select is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. I bought myself Our Place’s Always Pan as...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wreath#Christmas Cards#Good Housekeeping
goodhousekeeping.com

Take a Tour of Victoria's Secret Model Sanne Vloet's Perfectly Organized Kitchen

Victoria's Secret model and founder of the matcha company, Nekohama, Sanne Vloet recently redecorated her kitchen. Her space is modernly designed and bright — items beautifully (and expertly) placed and stored in her cabinets and drawers. Keeping your kitchen organized isn't an easy feat. It can be daunting, especially...
CELEBRITIES
spoonuniversity.com

7 Easy Ways to Make Latkes for a Crowd

As a child, when I was asked what my favorite vegetable was, I would always say potatoes. While my palate has expanded over time, every Hanukkah I get to have one of my favorite foods of all time: latkes. For those who are unsure what these incredible creations are, latkes...
RECIPES
fox5atlanta.com

Tips on how to make your own Christmas wreath

Decking the halls doesn't have to mean a trip to the store. You can make your own wreaths at home to add personal touches. Pike Nurseries' Rena Sartain offers three festive ideas to make your own holiday decorations.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
mensjournal.com

The Easy Way to Light Up Your Christmas Decorations

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission. Questions? Reach us at shop@mensjournal.com.Sponsored content. Now that the holidays are here, a lot...
HOME & GARDEN
romper.com

Here's A Quick And Easy Way To Make Santa Footprints, Because You’re Still Wrapping Gifts

For some kids, simply seeing presents under the tree is enough evidence that Santa Claus exists. For others, they get the magic from sitting on his lap in the mall, or watching him on TV, or even listening to the onslaught of Christmas songs that takes over nearly every radio station starting Thanksgiving night. But curious kiddos might need even more confirmation that Mr. C. actually shimmied himself down the chimney. So get ready to be crafty, because learning how to make Santa footprints can make the holiday more magical — and if we’re honest, a bit messier, too.
LIFESTYLE
snntv.com

Easy ways to care for embroidered clothing

Originally Posted On: https://www.byoglogo.com/care-for-embroidered-clothing/. Whether they are handmade or machine sewed, embroidered designs are a great way to stand out! They are perfect for personalized gifts, professional uniforms, or adding a colorful touch to your outfits. But how do you care for embroidered clothing?. One of the main advantages of...
APPAREL
Allrecipes.com

11 Easy Ways to Get Your Eclair Fix

Traditional French éclairs are exquisite oblong-shaped confections made of choux pastry, filled with pastry cream, and glazed with chocolate icing. But making them from scratch can be challenging — which is why most of us turn to bakeries when we want to enjoy rich, airy, creamy éclairs. Fortunately, there are also plenty of other ways to enjoy an éclair experience without having to have much skill with baking: Simply try them in another form, such as no-bake éclair cake, miniature éclairs, or cream puff cake. These desserts still capture the texture and taste we love in éclairs without requiring going all the way to make the real deal. Satisfy that chocolate and cream craving by enjoying one of these easy éclair or éclair-inspired desserts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Westport News

5 Easy Ways to Make Gratitude a Part of Your Life

At this time of year, it’s tradition to reflect on what we’re thankful for, but in order to thrive both personally and professionally, I’d suggest embracing an attitude of gratitude year-round. Here are some methods I’ve found to incorporate that into daily living. 1. Mind your manners. As I grew...
LIFESTYLE
sunset.com

Easy Apéritif Recipes to Make at Home

Created for enjoying at any time of day, apéritifs (aperitivo in Italian) are optimal light cocktails for opening your palate. With a higher alcohol by volume percentage than wine, all aperitifs can withstand being watered down by ice, making them the perfect pairing for just about any time of year.
RECIPES
Press Democrat

How to make holiday wreaths with kids

Question: I have been wanting to include my 7- and 9-year-old in creating holiday decorations. I thought wreath-making would be a fun activity. Any suggestions?. Answer: Making wreaths with kids can lead to outdoor adventures and a chance for them to show their individual creativity. This is a great time of year to search outdoors for wreath materials. Make it a fun activity for them.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
SPY

Eat And Be Merry This Holiday Season With These Edible Gifts

Gifts are some of the best parts of the holiday season. But a gift that’s also a tasty treat? Now that’s really something to get extra excited about. Whether it’s stocking their pantry with their favorite spices and sauces or loading them up on holiday sweets and treats, edible gifts are a great way of telling a person you are thinking of them this holiday season. This is a great gift idea for anyone who loves to cook, but also just anyone who appreciates good food and the best ingredients. Whether you are looking for gifts under $50 or the best...
FOOD & DRINKS
ksl.com

The Easy Evergreen Wreath: Here’s a step-by-step process for this Christmas DIY

Your own evergreen wreath will last you until February!. A full, green Christmas wreath is a front door staple. Of course you can go buy one, but have you ever thought to make one yourself? It sounds intimidating, but the process is actually easier than you might think. As long as you can wrap wire around a frame, you’re in good shape!
LIFESTYLE
Sonoma Index Tribune

Wreath making at Flatbed Farm

Few things say “winter” like a wreath decoratively placed on a door or inside the home, which is why the upcoming Winter Wreath Making workshop at Flatbed Farm is just the ticket to kick the season into full gear. On Dec. 6, Flatbed Farm will host a Winter Wreath Making...
AGRICULTURE
goodhousekeeping.com

Top 30 Christmas Cookie Cutters That Put the ‘Sweet’ in ‘Sweet Tooth’

Christmas cookies are as big a part of the holiday season as candy canes and Santa Claus. The sweet scent of baking cookies may bring back memories of cooking with family members as a child or the joyful sugar-charged frenzy of more grown-up cookie swaps. Whether you’re a traditionalist or you’re looking to make cookies with more of a modern sense of whimsy this year, the options for making this holiday season your sweetest and prettiest yet have never been better.
FOOD & DRINKS
goodhousekeeping.com

The Queen’s florists give a Christmas wreath step-by-step demonstration

The Queen’s florists have shared their own step-by-step guide on how to create a DIY Christmas wreath this festive season. Appearing on the official Royal Instagram account, Her Majesty’s florists put together a video tutorial demonstrating exactly how the Queen’s traditional Christmas wreaths are created. A metal...
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy