Candidates file to run for local offices

Sheriff Mark Gulledge files for his first full term as sheriff, after stepping into the role following the passing of former Sheriff James Clemmons, with the help of Elections Director Connie Kelly. Gavin Stone | Daily Journal

ROCKINGHAM — The early birds made their candidacy for public offices official on Monday at the start of the filing period, including several challengers.

Sheriff Mark Gulledge (D), who has served in the position since the passing of former Sheriff James Clemmons in August and is now running for his first full term, was the first in the Board of Elections office, with Chief Deputy Jay Childers close behind him to show support.

Others to file right at the opening bell were Board of Education Vice Chairwoman Bobbie Sue Ormsby, Board of Commissioners Vice Chair Justin Dawkins (R), Scotty Baldwin who is challenging for a seat on the school board, Clerk of Superior Court Vickie Daniel (D), Rep. Ben Moss (R) who ran into a snag on Monday, Commissioner Don Bryant (D), and Michael Legrand (D) who will again challenge for a seat on the Board of Commissioners after an unsuccessful campaign in 2019.

On Tuesday, Ellerbe Town Councilman Jeremy McKenzie filed to run for a seat on the Richmond County Board of Education, and Pastor Linda S. Ross (D) filed to run for a seat on the Richmond County Board of Commissioners.

Nigel Bristow, who intends to challenge Gulledge for sheriff, arrived at the Board of Elections to file as well, but due to a recent rule change regarding the requirements for sheriff candidates to prove their criminal records, had to return later to file. Elections Director Connie Kelly said that her email to Bristow about the change did not go through and that she is “not concerned” about him being able to fulfill the requirements before the close of the filing period on Dec. 17. Kelly added that the delay is not related to Bristow having a criminal record, rather the paperwork now required to prove that.

Bristow confirmed Monday that he had already sent in the forms by the end of the day, but has not officially filed as of end of day Tuesday, according to the state Board of Elections website.

Richmond County’s state representatives, Moss and Sen. Tom McInnis, who got to the Moore County Board of Elections at 10 a.m., were both stalled at the opening bell on Monday. About 30 minutes before the filing period began at noon, a ruling came down from the North Carolina Court of Appeals to allow a temporary stay which keeps the State Board of Elections from opening the candidate filing period for the seats of U.S. Congress and state legislature.

Both Moss and McInnis were able to file early Tuesday after the Court of Appeals vacated the original motion at about 7:30 p.m. Monday.

The others up for re-election who have yet to file are:

• For Board of Commissioner — Tavares Bostic (D) and Rick Watkins (R)

• For Board of Education (non-partisan) — Pat Campbell, Daryl Mason, Joe Richardson