While there’s much to be disappointed with as another underwhelming Jets season winds down, there’s also plenty of reason to look forward to next spring’s NFL Draft. After dropping Sunday’s matchup with the Eagles, the Jets now have sole possession of the fourth overall pick in the Draft, in addition to owning the Seahawks’ fifth overall pick from the Jamal Adams trade. Both teams will face an uphill battle to improve their rankings by the end of the season, as they both have to contend with an above-.500 strength-of-schedule the rest of the way.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO