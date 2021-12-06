UConn men’s hockey’s upcoming series with AIC postponed

BOSTON, Mass. – The 18th-ranked Northeastern University men's hockey team scored twice in the third period to earn a come-from-behind, 2-1, victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI), on Sunday afternoon at Matthews Arena. With the win, the Huskies sweep the weekend series and improve to 11-4-1, while the Engineers drop to 6-7-2. After an evenly-played, but scoreless, opening first period, the visitors got on the board first in the second. SophomoreJames McIsaac (Winnipeg, MB / Brooks Bandits) found classmate Jack Brackett (Manassas, VA / Powell River Kings) flying up ice and he was able to tuck a shot between the legs of Northeastern sophomore netminder Devon Levi (Dollard-des-Ormeaux, PQ / Carleton Place) for his first collegiate goal at 6:36.

