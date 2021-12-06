ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Clippers Preview

Cover picture for the articlePortland Trail Blazers (11-13) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (12-12) The Portland Trail Blazers appear to be at an incredibly dangerous point in the season. After two very poor games in a row at home, it’s beginning to feel that life without Damian Lillard is going to be desperate. With Dame out...

NBA Rumors: 10 Players Who Will Leave Their Teams Before The Trade Deadline

The NBA season is in full effect and we have already seen some major moves made this offseason. These have been massive roster moves, with Russell Westbrook finding a new home in Los Angeles while the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls completely revamped their rosters. There could very well be even more player movement before this season’s trade deadline.
What is the recovery time for pneumothorax as CJ McCollum suffers collapsed lung?

We look at the recovery time for pneumothorax as Portland Trail Blazers star CJ McCollum suffered a collapsed right lung…. The Portland Trail Blazers are in the midst of a difficult period having lost six of their past seven games and suffering yet another injury to one of their star players.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. Detroit Pistons: Game preview, time, TV channel, how to watch free live stream online

The Detroit Pistons are coming around at the perfect time. Granted, no team should be considered a gimmie win in the NBA, especially for an 11-10 team such as the Portland Trail Blazers who have lost some head-scratchers this season. But after losing three more road games to fall to 1-10 away from home, the Blazers could use a team of a lower caliber to help them get right again, especially in a back-to-back situation.
Sacramento Kings vs Los Angeles Clippers 12/1/21: Starting Lineups, Matchup Preview, Betting Odds, Live Stream

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers Matchup Preview (12/1/21) The directionless Sacramento Kings will make the relatively short trip to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers in the Staples Center. Sacramento recently decided to part ways with Luke Walton and made Alvin Gentry its interim head coach, which has yielded mostly the same results. One notable difference is the Kings’ fortitude in their 3OT game against the Los Angeles Lakers on the road. That is certainly not a game that they could have won a few weeks earlier. Still, the Kings are dealing with several injuries to key players, including Moe Harkless and Harrison Barnes. Barnes will likely not play in this game, which will be a huge blow as he is one of their leading scorers. Meanwhile, Harkless is questionable, but he may not get the same minutes immediately, even if he plays. The Clippers are also very familiar with injuries. They just got Marcus Morris Sr back but will be without Nic Batum for at least a little longer. Morris rested on Monday for the second night of a back-to-back; however, he should be available for this bout. Additionally, the Clippers have been without Kawhi Leonard all season due to the knee injury in the second round of last season’s NBA playoffs. Since the Clippers are at home and aren’t dealing with significant injuries like the Kings are, I like for them to get a home win.
Blazers star Damian Lillard reacts to Neil Olshey's firing

The Portland Trail Blazers fired former general manager Neil Olshey after reports of the toxic workplace he oversaw emerged. Blazer star Damian Lillard spoke to reporters and reacted to the firing of Olshey. “I have a lot of thoughts, but ya know, in short, I always had a really good...
Shorthanded Blazers Fall To Clippers 102-90

The Portland Trail Blazers battled, but ultimately couldn’t overcome missing starting guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, losing at home to the Los Angeles Clippers 102-90 on Monday night. Portland came into the contest the walking wounded, as Anfernee Simons and Nassir Little were also absent with injuries, leaving half...
Jacked Ramsays Pregame: Blazers vs. Spurs

The Portland Trail Blazers have an opportunity to get back above the .500 line tonight as they take on the San Antonio Spurs in Portland, where the Blazers have only dropped one game this season. While the comfy confines of home have done wonders for the Blazers this year, tonight...
Blazers star CJ McCollum's heartfelt message after news of lung injury

Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum is out indefinitely after it was revealed he has a collapsed lung. However, he doesn’t want his fans to worry. The Blazers revealed that McCollum will further be evaluated after the diagnosis to determine the full extent of his injury. The team didn’t provide any detail on how much time he’ll miss, but it is expected to be more than just a couple of games as the team looks to have him 100 percent healthy before playing him again.
Blazers Play Hard, Run Out of Gas vs. Clippers

The Portland Trail Blazers entered Monday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers without starting guards Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Down 42 points before the opening tip, Portland made up for it with tougher-than-normal defense, gritty effort, plus big scoring nights from Jusuf Nurkic and Norman Powell. It wasn’t enough to secure victory, as L.A. streaked away in the fourth period to a 102-90 win. But it was better basketball than the Blazers played their prior game against the Boston Celtics. That’s something.
Spurs Gouge Lillard-Less Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers didn’t miss Damian Lillard in an earlier outing this week against the lowly Detroit Pistons, but that was not the case on Thursday night against the somewhat-less-lowly San Antonio Spurs. Portland dug themselves a hole early with atrocious defense against a San Antonio squad that’s terminally mediocre on offense most nights. They’d spend the rest of the night trying to dig out. Despite ramping up the energy in the second half, Portland couldn’t score quickly enough to overcome the deficit. They ended up losing 114-83 to drop their record to 11-12, 10-2 at home.
Questionable Defense Sinks Blazers Against Celtics

The Portland Trail Blazers fell to the Boston Celtics 145-117 tonight, their second straight home loss this week after giving up only one the entire season prior. Portland’s defense was missing in action at the start of the game, recovered a bit in the second quarter, then took a permanent vacation in the second half. Boston ended up shooting 56.3% from the field and 56.8% from the arc on their way to an easy victory.
Boston Celtics vs. Los Angeles Clippers prediction, odds, TV channel

Tuesday night at the Staples Center Crypto.com Arena was not the kind of night the Boston Celtics were hoping for. Against the Los Angeles Lakers, the Cs allowed their historical rivals to shoot 51.6% from the field and were outrebounded 51-34 in a 117-102 loss. The loss sets Boston back...
