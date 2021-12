(WHBL) – The lead investigator into last year’s election says it’s clear to him that there’s a cover-up going on among the mayors of Madison and Green Bay. Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Mike Gableman told lawmakers on Wednesday that the mayors of Madison and Green Bay are refusing to answer any of his questions about the Mark Zuckerberg-funded Center for Tech and Civic Life. He said he’s asked a judge in Waukesha to seize evidence from the mayors because they won’t cooperate.

