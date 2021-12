Samsung’s long-awaited Galaxy Tab S8, Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra have been pushed back further to keep the Galaxy S22 series afloat. Furthermore, those looking to get their hands on the superlative Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will have to have their fingers on the trigger at all times, as Samsung will only make a precious few of those. In the meanwhile, here are some renders of the three tablets bought to use by renowned leaker @Evleaks.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO