U.S. Rep. Chip Roy, who's made pants-shitting meltdowns over COVID-19 safety protocols the centerpiece of his political brand, is at it again. After San Antonio-based USAA sent a letter to employees Tuesday asking them to share their vaccination status by Jan. 4 so it can plan for more returning to the office, the Texas Republican shared the memo on Twitter, slapping on the hashtags #HealthcareFreedom and #DoNotComply.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO